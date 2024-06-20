How to watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, TV channels, streaming links & more

How to catch all the action from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend

The 2024 Formula One season returns to the European swing following its brief stint in Canada this month as teams prepare to settle into the mid-stretch of the campaign at the Spanish Grand Prix following a wet and wild weekend in Montreal.

Max Verstappen has put himself firmly back on track for a fourth world title in the drivers’ championship and given Red Bull a serious boost amid a season dogged by dents against their once-imperious facade after victory across the Atlantic.

Ferrari and Charles Leclerc will be left to rue missed opportunities; however, they will be determined to strike immediately when all teams arrive at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for this latest leg of the calendar.

They will not be the only ones brimming with confidence, however, with McLaren continuing to mount a credible threat behind them and a now-resurgent Mercedes looking on the cusp of joining them after an impressive, if slightly disappointing, event in North America.

It promises to be another terrific weekend of action, but how can you ensure you see every minute of action on the track? GOAL guides you through where to watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and the race itself.

Where is the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix?

The 2024 Spanish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, June 23rd, in the familiar surroundings of Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, located in Barcelona in the nation’s Catalonia region in Montreal, and home of the race since 1991.

Named for the region it inhabits, the circuit is into the last few years of its current deal and will hope to secure a fitting send-off before the grand prix moves to a new track built close to the Spanish capital of Madrid. The race itself has been an ever-present on the calendar since its reintroduction in 1986.

Where can I watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix through ESPN. That includes coverage of the main race, though additional coverage of practice sessions and qualifying periods are available through ESPN+.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

While the channel is available on linear television, most cable or satellite packages also include it in their standard range. Fubo is your best streaming service provider for access to the Spanish Grand Prix on ABC, the entire Formula One season, and a whole world of sports.

Fans can catch all the Spanish Grand Prix action with Fubo, which offers a free trial. Plans for fuboTV start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Fubo is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

2024 Spanish Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Spanish Grand Prix runs over the weekend, from Friday, June 21st, through Sunday, June 23rd. Practice, qualifying, and the race itself are spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time Channel Friday, June 21st Practice 1 07:30 (EST) ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo Friday, June 21st Practice 2 11:00 (EST) ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo Saturday, June 22nd Practice 3 06:30 (EST) ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo Saturday, June 22nd Qualifying 10:00 (EST) ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo Sunday, June 23rd Grand Prix 09:00 (EST) ESPN, ESPN+, Fubo

Can I watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is available in the United States, meaning fans can access it and watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix on demand?

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you can watch back the Spanish Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

For mobile devices and personal tablets, the ESPN app will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, allowing fans to revisit the event in whole or bite-sized highlights packages.

Likewise, the F1 TV service will allow customers to enjoy full replays of every race during the 2024 Formula One season.

2024 Spanish Grand Prix FAQs

The former streaming service will show every race of the 2024 Formula One season on its terrestrial broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

When was the Spanish Grand Prix first held?

The Spanish Grand Prix was first held in 1913 and was added to the Formula One calendar in 1951, during the early days of the Formula One World Championship.

One of the oldest races in the world, it was won on its initial F1 bow by Alfa Romeo’s Juan Manuel Fangio. Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton hold the record for the most wins here, with six apiece, while current victor Max Verstappen has won three times.

Who are the frontrunners for the Spanish Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen is the frontrunner for the Spanish Grand Prix. The Dutchman is aiming for a fourth success on this course, following triumphs in 2016, 2022, and 2023.

The Dutchman restored the shine on his season with victory in Canada last time, but Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and George Russell could all be credible threats to a smooth ride this time around in Barcelona.

What race follows the Spanish Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Spanish Grand Prix is the Austrian Grand Prix, which is set to be held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. Max Verstappen will be the defending race victor.

The race, which started in 1963 and was first run as part of the Formula One World Championship a year later, is one of the more popular events on the European swing for many fans and drivers.