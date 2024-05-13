How to watch today's Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Boston Red Sox will host the Tampa Bay Rays to start a four-game series of highly-anticipated MLB action on May 13, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET.

Boston Red Sox boasting a solid overall record of 21-19, and a 9-10 home record. They are currently holding the third place in the AL East. Their team batting average is .243 which places them 13th in the league.

On the other hand, the Tampa Bay Rays have a slightly less impressive overall record of 20-21, and have a 6-9 record on the road. The Rays are ranked at the fourth place in the AL East. They are in 11th with a .244 batting average.

This forthcoming match marks the inaugural meeting between these two teams this season.

Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch Time

The high-voltage MLB clash is set to take place between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays on May 13 2024, at 7:10 pm ET, at Fenway Park, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date May 13 2024 Time 7:10 pm ET / 4:10 pm ET Venue Fenway Park Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can watch this thrilling MLB action between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays on FuboTV, and MLB.TV. Additionally, fans can also enjoy this game on BSSUN, and NESN local Channels.

Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays Team News

Boston Red Sox Team News

The Red Sox placed Triston Casas on the 60-day injured list with a rib injury.

Tyler Heineman will be absent for 10 days due to a hamstring issue.

Kay player Masataka Yoshida is ruled out for 10 days with his thumb injury.

Tampa Bay Rays Team News

Key player Ryan Pepiot is ruled out for 15 days due to a leg injury.

Jacob Waguespack has been moved on the 15-day injured list with his shoulder issue.

Taylor Walls is out of the team's lineup for 60 days due to his hip injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB matchups: