How to watch today's Chicago White Sox vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals are set to face off in a thrilling MLB battle on May 13, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET.

Chicago White Sox are ranked 5th in the AL Central with an overall record of 12 wins and 29 losses, as of writing this. Meanwhile, the Washington Nationals have a good overall record of 19 wins and 20 losses, ranking 4th in the NL East.

The Chicago White Sox average 2.90 runs per game, currently ranking them 30th in the league for now. The Washington Nationals, however, are in 19th position with 4.10 runs per game on average.

The Chicago White Sox currently have 29 home runs, placing them 29th in the league. The Washington Nationals, on the other hand, are in 23rd position with 35 home runs, as of now.

Chicago White Sox vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals will take place on May 13, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date May 13 2024 Time 7:40 pm ET / 4:40 pm PT Venue Guaranteed Rate Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs Washington Nationals online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Local fans can tune in to Mid-Atlantic Sports Network 2 and NBC Sports Chicago to watch the MLB match between the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals.

Chicago White Sox vs Washington Nationals Team News

Chicago White Sox Team News

Due to a right hip flexor strain, outfielder Luis Robert has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

Infielder Danny Mendick has also been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a back ailment.

Dominic Leone, a right-handed pitcher, is also out for 15 days with tightness in his back.

Washington National Team News

Outfielder Lane Thomas is on the 10-day injured list with a knee injury.

Due to a shoulder ailment, first baseman Joey Gallo is joining outfielder Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list.

Starting pitcher Josiah Gray is out for 15 days because of an elbow injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals in the MLB matchups: