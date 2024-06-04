How to watch today's Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty, including how to watch and team news.

The Chicago Sky is set to host the New York Liberty to initiate a thrilling WNBA action on June 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

The New York Liberty want to continue their recent winning streak of three games.

The Chicago Sky had an 18-22 record overall last season, including a 5-15 record within Eastern Conference play. The Sky scored 81.7 points per game on average, with 24.9 points coming from outside the arc and 12.0 points coming from the free throw line. Currently, they are ranked in the 4th place in the Eastern Conference.

The New York Liberty had a 32-8 record in 2023–24, and they were 16-4 in the Eastern Conference. The Liberty scored 89.2 points per game on average, making 46.0% of their shots from the field and 37.4% of their three-point shots. As of now, New York ranks in 2nd spot in the East Eastern Conference.

Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty: Date and Tip-off Time

The Chicago Sky will take on the New York Liberty in a high-voltage WNBA matchup on 4 June 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, at Wintrust Arena, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date June 4, 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Arena Wintrust Arena Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the electrifying WNBA game between the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty on the TV Channel - NBA TV and the Streaming Platform - DirecTV.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into WWOR, and The U Channels.

Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty Team News

Chicago Sky Team News

Marina Mabrey contributes to the Chicago Sky's offense, averaging 17.0 points per game, 4.7 assists per game, and 33.9 minutes each game, despite 2.7 turnovers.

Angel Reese leads the boards along with 8.9 rebounds each game, with 3.9 for defense and 5.0 on offense.

Elizabeth Williams averages 2.0 blocks and 2.1 steals, making a big impact defensively.

New York Liberty Team News

Breanna Stewart shoes her versatility with 17.9 points each game, making 43.7% of her field goal attempts, alongside 9.3 rebounds each game and 7.4 defense rebounds per game.

Sabrina Ionescu averaged 5.4 assists and 3.2 turnovers in 31.7 minutes per game

Jonquel Jones averaged 1.2 blocks per game and is a solid defender.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty in WNBA matchups: