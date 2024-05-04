How to watch today's Memphis Showboats vs Birmingham Stallions UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the UFL match between the Memphis Showboats and the Birmingham Stallions, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage UFL matchup between the Memphis Showboats and the Birmingham Stallions is set to take place on May 4, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET.

The Memphis Showboats have scored 17.0 points per game on average, with a balanced offense that averages 165.5 passing yards and 54.6 running yards.

On the other hand, the Birmingham Stallions average 26.4 points per game, 212.4 passing yards, and 155.0 rushing yards.

In their previous meeting, the Stallions defeated the Showboats 33–14 on April 14, 2024.

Memphis Showboats vs Birmingham Stallions: Date and Kick-off Time

The Memphis Showboats will face against the Birmingham Stallions on May 4, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date May 4, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT Venue Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Showboats vs Birmingham Stallions Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling UFL game between the Memphis Showboats and the Birmingham Stallions on ABC, DirecTV Stream.

Memphis Showboats vs Birmingham Stallions Team News

Memphis Showboats Team News

Quarterback Case Cookus, has been leading the aerial attack, accumulating an incredible 592 passing yards and four touchdowns.

An important player for the Showboats, Darius Victor has 131 yards.

Key player Cookus has caught passes for 231 yards and kept the chains going and the scoreboard filled up.

Birmingham Stallions Team News

Quarterback Adrian Martinez, has been a dual-threat sensation, racking up 603 passing yards and 302 rushing yards.

Deon Cain, a 27-year-old, has collected 297 receiving yards to help the Stallions' offense.

Additionally, Ricky Person Jr. has scored five touchdowns, giving the Stallions important points and momentum.

Head- to Head Records

Here is the record of the previous meeting between the Memphis Showboats and the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL matchup: