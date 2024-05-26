How to watch today's Memphis Showboats vs DC Defenders UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the UFL matchup between the Memphis Showboats and the DC Defenders.

The Memphis Showboats and the DC Defenders are set to meet in a thrilling UFL matchup on May 26, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET.

The Showboats lost 24-18 to the Panthers in their most recent game, while the Defenders lost 26-21 to the St. Louis Battlehawks in their last meeting.

The Showboats allow 30.3, while the Defenders average 17.8, 12.5 points less per game.

This season, the Defenders have given up 24.8 points per game on defense, 6.3 points more than the Showboats' average of 18.5 points per game.

DC has averaged 80.4 yards of rushing per game this season, which is 24.4 yards less than the 104.8 yards that Memphis has given up to opposition rushing offenses.

However, Memphis's ground average of 58.5 yards per game is 66.8 yards less than the 125.3 yards that DC has allowed to opposing rushing offenses.

Memphis Showboats vs DC Defenders: Date and Start Time

The epic UFL matchup between the Memphis Showboats and the DC Defenders will take place on May 26, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, in Memphis, TN, USA.

Date 26 May 2024 Time 2:30 pm ET Venue Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Location Memphis, TN

How to watch Memphis Showboats vs DC Defenders online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this UFL matchup between the Memphis Showboats and the DC Defenders live on FOX TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Memphis Showboats Team News

Davis has grabbed 38 passes for 443 yards (averaging 55.4 per game) and five touchdowns in eight games.

Case Cookus has completed 61.5% of his throws for 989 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games, averaging 141.3 yards per game.

Vinny Papale has made 30 catches for 250 yards (averaging 31.3 per game) and four touchdowns in eight games.

DC Defenders Team News

Jordan Ta'amu has led the offense in eight games for the Defenders, averaging 1,391 passing yards (173.9 per game), with seven interceptions, 11 touchdowns, and a 55.4% completion rate.

Ty Scott, who has three touchdowns on 17 catches and 331 receiving yards, has been a major contributor.

Cam'Ron Harris has run for the Defenders in 2024, gaining 178 yards (22.3 per game) and three touchdowns.