How to watch today’s Seattle Mariners vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, TV channel and game info

Everything you need to know about the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago Cubs.

The Seattle Mariners (5-8, fourth in the AL West) will host the Chicago Cubs (7-5, third in the NL Central) in Seattle to kick off a thrilling three-game showdown.

Seattle has had a 3-4 record at home, but their overall record is 5-8. They have encountered mixed results here at home. The Mariners have a 1-4 record in games where they have eight or more hits, indicating they have had difficulty capitalizing on their hitting power.

On the other hand, the Cubs have demonstrated their superiority with a 7-5 overall record, which includes a strong 2-4 record away from home. The Cubs have shown themselves to be formidable when their bats get going. They have an amazing 6-1 record in games where they get eight hits.

The Mariners and the Cubs will play against each other for the first time this season on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, USA. This matchup promises to be highly entertaining and full of surprises.

Seattle Mariners vs Chicago Cubs: Date & Time

The Seattle Mariners will play the Chicago Cubs in a high-voltage MLB game on April 12, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA, USA.

Date April 12, 2024 Time 9:40 pm ET Venue T-Mobile Park Location Seattle, WA, USA

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Chicago Cubs online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the highly anticipated MLB matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago Cubs on Apple TV+, which also offers an MLB Daily Recap.

Plans for Apple TV+ start at $9.99/ month and is a no-brainer for MLB and general sports fans.

Seattle Mariners vs Chicago Cubs Team News

Seattle Mariners Team News

Several important players for the Seattle Mariners are hurt and unable to play, which is causing the team a lot of problems.

Cody Bolton, Collin Snider, Bryan Woo, Gregory Santos, Matt Brash, and Eduard Bazardo are all on the 15-day injured list because of injuries to their shoulders, elbows, or general health problems.

Sam Haggerty is listed on the 10-day injured list for personal reasons, making the team's loss even bigger.

Additionally, Jackson Kowar's extended stay on the 60-day injured list because of an arm injury shows how limited the Mariners' rosters are right now.

Chicago Cubs Team News

The Chicago Cubs are suffering from a lot of injuries right now, and a lot of key players will be out before their matchup against the Mariners.

Julian Merryweather, Justin Steele, and Jameson Taillon are all out on the 15-day injured list. They are all dealing with different injuries, such as strained shoulders, hamstrings, and back problems.

The team is also having trouble because Caleb Kilian is on the 60-day injured list with a shoulder issue.

Patrick Wisdom is also on the 10-day injured list with a back problem, which makes the Cubs' roster even less deep.

The Cubs are struggling with these losses because they want to keep up their winning streak and win the next series against the Mariners.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago Cubs in the MLB matchups: