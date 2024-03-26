This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Scotland vs Northern Ireland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

As Scotland prepares for the Euro 2024 finals tournament and Northern Ireland foresees their UEFA Nations League games from League C, the two sides are set to face off in an international friendly match at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

The hosts are reeling from a six-game winless run after the 4-0 loss to Netherlands in another friendly tie last weekend, while Norn Iron were last held to a 1-1 draw by Romania.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Scotland vs Northern Ireland kick-off time & stadium

Date:March 26, 2024
Kick-off time:3:45 pm ET
Venue:Hampden Park

The international friendly between Scotland and Northern Ireland will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm ET on Tuesday, March 26, in the United States (US).

How to watch Scotland vs Northern Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the international friendly between Scotland and Northern Ireland is not available to watch and stream online.

Check out GOAL's Match Centre for live updates.

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

Either Che Adams or Lyndon Dykes could replace Lawrence Shankland in attack, with Scotland boss Steve Clarke expected to test a few players on Tuesday.

The likes of Craig Gordon, Stuart Armstrong and Lewis Ferguson will be pushing to start from the onset.

Following Grant Hanley and Scott McKenna's withdrawals from the squad, Jack Hendry, Liam Cooper, Ryan Porteous, John Souttar and Kieran Tierney are in contention to start at the back.

Scotland possible XI: Gordon; Patterson, Hendry, Porteous, Robertson; McTominay, Ferguson; Armstrong, McGinn, McLean; Adams

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gunn, Kelly, Clark, Gordon
Defenders:Ralston, Robertson, Cooper, Tierney, Hendry, Porteous, Souttar, Taylor, Patterson
Midfielders:McTominay, McGinn, Christie, Gilmour, McLean, Armstrong, Ferguson, McLean
Forwards:Dykes, Adams, Shankland

Northern Ireland team news

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans is ruled out injured.

Green and White Army boss Michael O'Neill is likely to continue with Jamie Reid in attack after the Stevenage forward scored on his debut against Romania.

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell could start ahead of Conor Hazard at Hampden.

Northern Ireland possible XI: Peacock-Farrell; Bradley, McNair, Toal, Hume, Spencer; Price, Thompson, S. Charles, McMenamin; Reid

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Peacock-Farrell, Hazard, Southwood, McMullan
Defenders:McNair, Lewis, Ballard, Brown, Bradley, Hume, Spencer, Toal, Donnelly
Midfielders:Saville, Thompson, McCann, S. Charles, McMenamin, Price, Smyth, Lane, McCausland, Boyd-Munce
Forwards:Magennis, D. Charles, Lavery, Marshall, Reid

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Scotland and Northern Ireland across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 25, 2016Scotland 1-0 Northern IrelandInternational Friendly
February 9, 2011Northern Ireland 0-3 ScotlandUEFA Nations Cup
August 20, 2008Scotland 0-0 Northern IrelandInternational Friendly
February 19, 2002Scotland 1-0 Northern IrelandInternational Friendly
December 13, 1983Northern Ireland 2-0 ScotlandBritish Home Championship

Useful links

