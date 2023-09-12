Scotland vs England: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the International friendly match between Scotland and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

At the summit of their respective Euro 2024 Qualifying groups, Scotland and England will sign out of the September international break when they lock horns in a friendly at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Steve Clark's side has maintained their perfect record in their five games from Group A after a 3-0 win against Cyprus last Friday, while England's four-game winning run in Group C was snapped as the Three Lions played out a 1-1 draw with Ukraine in their last outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Scotland vs England kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Hampden Park

The International friendly match between Scotland and England will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on September 12 in the United States (US).

How to watch Scotland vs England online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch on FS2 and fuboTV in the US, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

Clarke may effect a few changes for the friendly, with Nathan Patterson and Stuart Armstrong possibly starting on the right flank and in midfield respectively.

Lyndon Dykes may also find himself in the XI alongside John McGinn up front, while the likes of Kieran Tierney, Scott McTominay and Andrew Robertson are likely to continue from the first whistle.

Scotland possible XI: Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, Tierney; Patterson, Armstrong, McGregor, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn; Dykes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, McCrorie, Clark Defenders: Hickey, Robertson, Souttar, Tierney, Hendry, Porteous, McKenna, Patterson Midfielders: McTominay, McGinn, McGregor, Gilmour, Armstrong, Ferguson, Jack, McLean Forwards: Dykes, Adams, Christie, Nisbet, Shankland

England team news

Likewise, England boss Gareth Southgate could bring in Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden to partner Harry Kane in attack.

While Conor Gallagher would eye a spot in midfield, Levi Colwill can expect to make his international debut at the back.

However, with an eye towards an improved performance from the Ukraine stalemate, the likes of Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Eberechi Eze may only be offered a role off the bench.

England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Colwill, Chilwell; Gallagher, Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Kane, Rashford.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Johnston, Ramsdale Defenders: Walker, Maguire, Trippier, Chilwell, Guehi, Tomori, Dunk, Colwill Midfielders: Henderson, Rice, Phillips, Bellingham, Gallagher Forwards: Kane, Rashford, Saka, Foden, Wilson, Maddison, Eze, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jun 18, 2021 England 0-0 Scotland Euro Qualifiers Jun 10, 2017 Scotland 2-2 England UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Nov 11, 2016 England 3-0 Scotland UEFA World Cup Qualifiers Nov 18, 2014 Scotland 1-3 England International Friendlies Aug 14, 2013 England 3-2 Scotland International Friendlies

