How to watch today's Saint Louis Billikens vs Saint Joseph's Hawks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-4) aim to extend their winning streak to five games as they travel to face the Saint Louis Billikens (8-6) on Friday, January 3, 2025, at Chaifetz Arena.

The Hawks started their season strong with a 4-1 record, their only stumble coming against Central Connecticut. They secured victories over Navy, Villanova, Pennsylvania, and Texas Tech during that stretch. A slightly uneven 2-3 run followed, including losses to Texas, Princeton, and Charleston, offset by wins over Coppin State and La Salle. Saint Joseph’s regained their rhythm recently, stringing together three consecutive wins against American, Virginia Tech, and Delaware State, giving them a solid 9-4 record heading into this matchup.

On the flip side, the Saint Louis Billikens also began their campaign on a high note, posting a 5-2 mark through their first seven games. Their early losses came against Santa Clara and Wichita State, but they claimed wins over Avila, Loyola Marymount, Quinnipiac, UMass Lowell, and Jackson State. However, their momentum faltered in the next six games, managing only victories against Chicago State and William Woods. The Billikens endured setbacks against San Francisco, Illinois State, Wofford, and Grand Canyon, leaving them at 7-6 through 13 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Saint Louis Billikens vs. the Saint Joseph's Hawks NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Saint Louis Billikens vs Saint Joseph's Hawks: Date and tip-off time

The Saint Louis Billikens and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, January 3, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date Friday, January 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Chaifetz Arena Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch Saint Louis Billikens vs Saint Joseph's Hawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Saint Louis Billikens and the Saint Joseph's Hawks on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Saint Louis Billikens vs Saint Joseph's Hawks play-by-play commentary on radio

Saint Louis Billikens team news & key performers

Gibson Jimerson leads the way for the Billikens, averaging 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game. He’s also the team’s top threat from beyond the arc, sinking 3.4 triples per game. Kalu Anya is a force on the glass, pulling down 9.9 rebounds per contest, while Isaiah Swope directs the offense with 5.3 assists per outing. On the defensive side, Anya shines as well, leading the team with 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Saint Joseph's Hawks team news & key performers

For the Hawks, Erik Reynolds II spearheads the scoring effort with 16.4 points per game, alongside averages of 3.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Rasheer Fleming dominates the boards, grabbing 8.9 rebounds per contest while contributing 16.2 points and 1.4 assists. Xzayvier Brown orchestrates the offense, dishing out 5.1 assists per game while adding 15.3 points and 5.0 rebounds. Reynolds is the Hawks’ top sniper, connecting on 2.4 three-pointers per contest. On defense, Fleming leads with 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game, anchoring Saint Joseph’s efforts on both ends of the floor.