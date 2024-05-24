How to watch Lukasz Rozanski vs Lawrence Okolie: Date, time, fight card, & more info

How to catch the bridgerweight title contest live from Poland this Friday

Undefeated WBC bridgerweight champion Lukasz Rozanski will put his belt on the line when he goes head-to-head with Briton Lawrence Okolie in a highly anticipated hometown encounter at the Podpromie Arena in Rzeszow, Poland, this coming Friday.

In front of a partisan crowd, the fighter hopes to mount a successful defense of the title he picked up against Alen Babic in April 2023 against an opponent reeling from a first career defeat.

But while Rozanski will enter as the much-fancied champion, he could find himself with ring rust for what will only be his third competitive bout in the past three years, meaning he will have to pull out all the stops against his opponent.

Okolie lost the WBO cruiserweight title in a majority decision defeat to Chris Billam-Smith and has not fought for a year. However, he arrives having stepped up his weight to ensure he can put his best foot forward for this clash.

Elsewhere on the bill, there will be a pair of light heavyweight encounters, including Ihosvany Garcia against Lukasz Plawecki and Jan Czerklewicz versus Paul Valenzuela, so how can you catch it all unfold? GOAL brings you all the details you need on how to watch Lukasz Rozanski and Lawrence Okolie fight this Friday.

When is Lukasz Rozanski vs Lawrence Okolie?

Lukasz Rozanski and Lawrence Okolie will fight on Friday, May 24, at the Podpromie Arena in Rzeszow, Poland, the former fighter's hometown. The undercard is expected to begin at 14:00 ET, with the ringwalk for the pair's clash anticipated at 17:00 ET.

How to watch Lukasz Rozanski vs Lawrence Okolie

Viewers in the United States can watch and live stream Lukasz Rozanski versus Lawrence Okolie through NBC's Peacock streaming service.

With complete coverage of the undercard, plus a host of other sports and entertainment coverage throughout the year, subscribers can enjoy a rich selection of options with Peacock.

Lukasz Rozanski vs Lawrence Okolie Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Bridgerweight Lukasz Rozanski vs Lawrence Okolie Light heavyweight Ihosvany Garcia vs Lukasz Plawecki Middleweight Fiodor Cherkashyn vs Jorge Cota Light heavyweight Jan Czerklewicz vs Paul Valenzuela Cruiserweight Kamil Slendak vs Daniel Plonka

Lukasz Rozanski vs Lawrence Okolie FAQs

What are Lukasz Rozanski and Lawrence Okolie's professional fight records?

Lukasz Rozanski and Lawrence Okolie meet with a pair of near-flawless professional records between them to date, having contested a combined 35 fights and earned a total of 34 wins, with just one loss.

Rozanksi has a 15-0 record and has earned all but one of his victories via knockout, laying out his formidable pedigree to date. The only bout he has not won by decision is against Artsiom Charniakevich, in only his second fight back in 2015.

Okolie has a 19-1 record and was unbeaten after turning professional following a last-16 finish at Rio 2016 as an amateur. He was unbeaten until his last clash when he fell to Chris Billam-Smith in a majority decision defeat.

When did Lukasz Rozanski and Lawrence Okolie last fight?

Lukasz Rozanski last fought in April 2023 when he took on Alen Babic for the vacant WBC bridgerweight title at the G2A Arena in Rzeszow, Poland. The homegrown hero landed a devastating first-round knockout to take the belt against his rival.

Lawrence Okolie last fought in May 2023, when he squared off with Chris Billam-Smith in a homecoming match for the former at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. After going the distance, he lost his WBO cruiserweight title by majority decision.

Is there a title on the line between Lukasz Rozanski and Lawrence Okolie?

There is indeed a title on the line between Lukasz Rozanski and Lawrence Okolie. The pair will compete for the former's WBC bridgerweight title when they face off this coming week.

Rozanski won the vacant crown in his last bout, while Okolie lost his WBO title at cruiserweight in his last outing.

Will there be another fight between Lukasz Rozanski and Lawrence Okolie?

Even with their first encounter yet to unfold, it seems unlikely that there will be another immediate fight between Lukasz Rozanski and Lawrence Okolie.

With the former's victory, he is sure to move onto future bouts at his current weight, while the latter could well drop back to his former level, irrespective of the result here.