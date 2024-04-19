How to watch today's Kansas City Royals vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the Kansas City Royals and the Baltimore Orioles, including how to watch and team news.

The electrifying MLB match between the Kansas City Royals and the Baltimore Orioles is set to take place on April 19, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET.

The Royals have a record of 11-6 and are in second place in the AL Central. On the other hand, the Orioles have a 10-6 record and are in second place in the AL East.

Both teams are eager to keep up their excellent starts to the season.

The Royals have been excellent, scoring 5.12 runs per game on average and hitting .245 overall.

While the Orioles have been averaging 5.56 runs per game, which shows how effectively they can create chances to score. Their .250 batting average shows how consistent they are.

The Royals and the Orioles will both be aiming to keep their winning ways going to secure an important victory in the season.

Kansas City Royals vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First Pitch Time

The thrilling MLB clash between the Kansas City Royals and the Baltimore Orioles will take place on 19 April 2024, at 7:40 pm EDT, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date April 19, 2024 Time 7:40 pm ET / 4:40 pm PT Venue Kauffman Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Baltimore Orioles Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Baltimore Orioles on Fubo TV and MLB.tv.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Kansas City Royals vs Baltimore Orioles Team News

Kansas City Royals Team News

The Kansas City Royals are facing difficulties because important players are hurt and can't take part in their upcoming matchup.

The Kansas City Royals' skilled second baseman Michael Massey is on the 10-day injured list currently.

Additionally, Carlos Hernandez and Jake Brentz, two pitchers, are out for 15 days with injuries.

These injuries are major issues for the Royals. As the Royals try to keep up their good performance despite these losses, they will need to make important changes to their bullpen and infield.

Baltimore Orioles Team News

The Baltimore Orioles are in a tough spot because several important players are out with injuries before their next matchup.

Terrin Vavra, a potential right fielder, is out for seven days with an injury. Outfielder Hudson Haskin is also on the IL for seven days.

However, starting pitcher John Means is out with an injury that will keep him out for 15 days, which is probably the biggest blow.

These injuries make it hard for the Orioles to take part in their future games because they need to get more players and change their strategy to make up for the loss of these important players.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Kansas City Royals and the Baltimore Orioles in MLB matches: