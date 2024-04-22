How to watch today's Kansas City Royals vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB match between the Kansas City Royals and the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The highly anticipated MLB contest between the Kansas City Royals and the Toronto Blue Jays is set to take place on April 22, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET.

Kansas City has an overall record of 13-9 and an effective 9-4 record at home. Notably, the Royals have done very well, getting 8-4 in games where they have prevented their opponents from hitting a home run.

On the other hand, the Toronto Blue Jays come into the series with a 12–10 record overall and a 6-7 record when they participate away from home. However, they've been excellent in meetings where they've stopped their opponents from hitting home runs, going 5-0 in those games.

This upcoming matchup is the first time these two teams will face each other this season, and it will be an exciting fight between two skilled teams for supremacy on the court.

Kansas City Royals vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch Time

The exciting MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Toronto Blue Jays will take place on April 22, 2024, at 7:40 pm EDT, at Kauffman Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date April 22 2024 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT Arena Kauffman Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Toronto Blue Jays Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can watch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Toronto Blue Jays on Fubo TV and MLB.TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Kansas City Royals vs Toronto Blue Jays Team News

Kansas City Royals Team News

As the Kansas City Royals get ready to play against the Toronto Blue Jays, they are dealing with several illnesses.

Josh Taylor is at the top of the list; he is on the 60-Day Injured List (IL) with a biceps injury.

Jake Brentz and Carlos Hernandez are also on the 15-Day IL with calf and shoulder injuries, respectively.

These injuries make things very hard for the Royals because they will have to play their next game against the Blue Jays without these important players.

For the team to stay ahead on the field during this tough time, they will need to count on their depth and toughness.

Toronto Blue Jays Team News

Toronto Blue Jays' important players Chad Green and Alek Manoah, both pitchers, are on the 15-Day Injured List (IL).

Green has a major injury and Manoah is having issues with his shoulder.

The Blue Jays can take comfort in the outstanding performance of Justin Turner, who has been playing so well despite these difficulties.

Turner has been one of the best players on the team. He has hit seven doubles, and two home runs, and has an amazing batting average of.308.

His consistency and power have been very important for the Blue Jays. They have given them strength and security as they've dealt with injuries and tough competition.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Kansas City Royals and the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB matches: