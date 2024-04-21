How to watch today's Houston Roughnecks vs Arlington Renegades UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UFL match between the Houston Roughnecks and the Arlington Renegades, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The high-voltage UFL match between the Houston Roughnecks and the Arlington Renegades is set to take place on April 21, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET.

The Houston Roughnecks are in fourth place in the USFL conference. Their offense has recorded 16.7 points per game and they have 188.7 yards per game.

Article continues below

On the other hand, the Renegades are coming into the game with a stronger offense, they are positioned in fourth place in the XFL conference.

They have scored 21.7 points per game, and their passing game is excellent, giving them an impressive 238.3 yards per game.

The upcoming match will be a close fight until the end because both teams are eager to win and will try to establish their dominance on the field.

Houston Roughnecks vs Arlington Renegades: Date and Kick-off Time

The UFL match between the Houston Roughnecks and the Arlington Renegades will take place on April 21, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET, at Rice Stadium, in Houston, Texas.

Date April 21, 2024 Time 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm PT Venue Rice Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Roughnecks vs Arlington Renegades Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch this exciting match between the Houston Roughnecks and the Arlington Renegades on FS1 with a Fubo free trial. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Houston Roughnecks vs Arlington Renegades Team News

Houston Roughnecks Team News

The Houston Roughnecks are demonstrating their skill and versatility on the field with a dynamic display of offensive ability.

Quarterback Reid Sinnett leads the team in passing with 418 yards and is 38-59, with one interception.

T.J. Pledger IV is the Roughnecks leader in rushing with 95 yards.

Kirk Merritt has been a steady target for Sinnett through the air, catching nine passes for 113 yards.

Emmanuel Butler is right behind Merritt on the stat sheet with six receptions for 110 yards.

Houston Roughnecks Previous Games

Here is the result of the last three games played by Houston Roughnecks in the UFL matchups:

Date Opponent Result Apr 14, 2024 Michigan Panthers L(20-34) Apr 08, 2024 DC Defenders L(18-23) Apr 01, 2024 Memphis Showboats L(12-18)

Arlington Renegades Team News

The Arlington Renegades' quarterback Luis Perez is having an excellent start to the season going 64-97, 737 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

He currently leads the league in passing yardage by more than 100 yards.

De'Veon Smith is making an impression for himself on the ground with 103 rushing yards, showing that he can get through defense lines and gain important yardage for his team.

Tyler Vaughns has shined as team's leading receiver with 17 receptions for 182 yards and a touchdown.

He is currently the third ranked WR in the league in terms of recriving yardage

This upcoming matchup will be an amazing match for the Renegades because Perez, Smith, and Vaughns can perform exceptionally well together to make a strong trio that helps the Renegades have a great game.

Arlington Renegades Previous Games

Here is the result of the last three games played by Arlington Renegades in the UFL matchups: