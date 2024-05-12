How to watch today's Houston Roughnecks vs San Antonio Brahmas UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the UFL game between the Houston Roughnecks and the San Antonio Brahmas.

The Houston Roughnecks host the San Antonio Brahmas in a thrilling UFL matchup on May 12, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET.

In their most recent game, the Brahmas lost to the DC Defenders by a score of 12–18. In the same way, the Roughnecks lost to the Battlehawks, ending with a score of 8-22.

The Roughnecks have given up an average of 23.2 points per game this season, which is about the same as the Brahmas' record.

On defense, the Roughnecks have given up an average of 272.7 yards per game, which is only 18.8 yards less than the Brahmas' average of 291.5 yards per game.

The Brahmas gain an average of 5.1 yards per play, which is a little more than the Roughnecks' average of 5.0 yards per play.

Houston Roughnecks vs San Antonio Brahmas: Date and Start Time

The epic UFL battle between the Houston Roughnecks and the Antonio Brahmas will take place on May 12, 2024, at 3:00 pm EDT, at Rice Stadium, in Houston, TX, USA.

Date May 12, 2024 Time 3:00 pm EDT Venue Rice Stadium Location Houston, TX

How to watch Houston Roughnecks vs San Antonio Brahmas online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this UFL matchup between the Houston Roughnecks and the San Antonio Brahmas live on ESPN TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Houston Roughnecks vs San Antonio Brahmas Team News

Houston Roughnecks Team News

Reid Sinnett has been a key player for the team accumulating four touchdown passes and two interceptions in six games. He has completed 64.2% of his throws for 946 yards, or 157.7 yards per game, on average.

Justin Hall, on the other hand, has one touchdown and 33 receptions for 283 yards, or an average of 47.2 yards per game, demonstrating his skills for the team.

T.J. Pledger has not scored a touchdown in six games while rushing for a total of 179 yards at an average of 29.8 yards per game.

Houston Roughnecks Previous Matchups

Here is the result of the last five matchups played by the Houston Roughnecks:

Date Results Opponents 04 May 2024 L (22-8) St. Louis 27 April 2025 L (32-9) Birmingham 21 April 2024 W (17-9) Arlington 14 April 2024 L (34-20) Michigan 07 April 2024 L (23-18) DC

San Antonio Brahmas Team News

John Lovett has been a force in the ground game in six games this season, racking up 348 yards and four touchdowns.

Despite being targeted 57 times, Kirklin has managed to grab 37 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his skills for the team.

Marquez Stevenson has produced 23 receptions for 208 yards and two touchdowns, demonstrating his important role in the Brahmas' aerial assault.

San Antonio Brahmas Previous Matchups

Here is the result of the last five UFL matchups played by the San Antonio Brahmas: