Roma vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa League match between Roma and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

There will be at least one Italian side in the Europa League semi-finals after Thursday's quarter-final second-leg clash between Roma and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico.

While Atalanta carry a three-goal advantage over Liverpool in another last-eight encounter, Daniele De Rossi's men enter the tie on the back of a 1-0 win in the first leg at San Siro.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Roma vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Roma and AC Milan will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Thursday, April 18, in the United States (US).

How to watch Roma vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Roma and AC Milan will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+, Fubo, CBS, UniMás, TUDN and ViX+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Paulo Dybala, Gianluca Mancini and Lorenzo Pellegrini - who were all rested for the eventually abandoned Serie A game in Udine - will return to the XI against Milan, but midfielder Bryan Cristante is out suspended. Edoardo Bove is likely to replace Cristante in the XI.

Evan Ndicka will be unavailable for selection despite Roma issuing a positive update following his terrifying collapse, as Chris Smalling would slot in at the back.

While neither Dean Huijsen nor Rasmus Kristensen were enlisted for the knockout stage of the tournament, Sardar Azmoun is the only other injury absentee for the hosts.

Former Milan man Stephan El Shaarawy would join Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku in the final third.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Celik, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Bove, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Lukaku, El Shaarawy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Mancini, Smalling, Llorente, Angelino, Spinazzola, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Paredes, Sanches, Aouar, Bove, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Abraham, El Shaarawy

AC Milan team news

Rossoneri boss Stefano Pioli is expected to shuffle his lineup following Sunday's 3-3 draw with Sassuolo in Serie A.

Mike Maignan should return in between the sticks, and Fikayo Tomori is available after serving his European suspension in the first leg, while Malick Thiaw's domestic ban is not applicable here.

However, with Simon Kjaer being forced off with a muscle injury at the Mapei Stadium, Tomori is likely to get the nod over Thiaw to partner Matteo Gabbia at centre-back.

Pioli will also miss Pierre Kalulu due to a knee injury, and Tommaso Pobega has returned to training, the midfielder will be a doubt alongside Alex Jimenez.

In a selection dilemma in attack, Luka Jovic and Samu Chukwueze may have to settle for a spot on the bench as Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao will support Olivier Giroud upfront.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Gabbia, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Thiaw, Gabbia, Caldara, Hernandez, Calabria, Terracciano, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Adli, Pobega, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between AC Milan and Roma across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 11, 2024 AC Milan 0-1 Roma UEFA Europa League January 14, 2024 AC Milan 3-1 Roma Serie A September 1, 2023 Roma 1-2 AC Milan Serie A April 29, 2023 Roma 1-1 AC Milan Serie A January 8, 2023 AC Milan 2-2 Roma Serie A

