How to watch today's Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage MLB clash between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres is set to take place on April 22, 2024, at 8:40 pm ET.

The Colorado Rockies will host the San Diego Padres for the first of a four-game series.

With a 5–17 record overall and a 3-6 record at home, Colorado's season has been rough so far. In particular, they haven't done well in close games, only 1-5 in games decided by just one run.

In contrast, the San Diego Padres have been more stable, with a 6-4 record away from home and a 12-12 overall record. Their offense is very strong; they hit an average of 1.1 home runs per game and are fifth in the big leagues with 26 home runs.

This is the first time these two teams will face each other this season, and it will be an interesting matchup as they try to get early wins to establish their strength and supremacy.

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres: Date and Kick-off Time

The Colorado Rockies will take on the San Diego Padres on 22 April 2024, at 8:40 pm ET, at Coors Field, in Denver, Colorado.

Date April 22 2024 Kick-off Time 8:40 pm ET / 5:40 pm PT Arena Coors Field Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Colorado Rockies and the San Diego Padres on Fubo TV and MLB.TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres Team News

Colorado Rockies Team News

The Colorado Rockies have to deal with additional challenges as they get ready for their series against the San Diego Padres.

Daniel Bard is on the 60-day Injured List with a knee problem, and Kyle Freeland is on the 15-day Injured List with an arm problem.

In addition to their problems, Kris Bryant will be absent for 10 days with a back issue.

These absences will test the Rockies' strength and toughness as they try to beat a tough team like the Padres.

San Diego Padres Team News

San Diego Padres' key player Yu Darvish is on the 15-Day Injured List, due to a neck injury. This is a big setback for the Padres' throwing rotation.

Additionally, infielder Tucupita Marcano will be out for 10 days with a knee injury, and pitcher Glenn Otto will be out for 15 days with a shoulder injury.

As the Padres try to keep up their strong performance against the Rockies, these absences will test their strength and toughness.

Head-to-Head Records

