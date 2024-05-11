How to watch today's Arlington Renegades vs Memphis Showboats UFL Game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the UFL match between the Arlington Renegades and the Memphis Showboats, including how to watch and team news.

The Arlington Renegades and Memphis Showboats will square off in an electrifying UFL matchup on May 11, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET.

The Arlington Renegades and Memphis Showboats are keen to end their respective losing streaks. Memphis beat Houston in the first match but lost five games on the bounce since. Meanwhile, Arlington is still looking for their first win of the season.

The Renegades score 19.2 points per game on average compared to Memphis' 17.7 points per game. However, Arlington has more passing yards per game than Memphis, with an average of 216.5 yards per game compared to 164.3 yards per game for Memphis.

This upcoming matchup is the first and only encounter of this season between Arlington and Memphis.

Arlington Renegades vs Memphis Showboats: Date and Kick-off Time

The Arlington Renegades will take on the Memphis Showboats in a high-voltage UFL matchup on 11 May 2024, at 1:00 pm ET, at Choctaw Stadium, in Arlington City, Texas.

Date 11 May 2024 Time 1:00 pm ET Venue Choctaw Stadium Location Arlington City, Texas

How to watch Arlington Renegades vs Memphis Showboats Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling UFL game between Arlington Renegades and Memphis Showboats on ESPN TV Channel and Fubo TV Streaming Platform. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Arlington Renegades vs Memphis Showboats Team News

Arlington Renegades Team News

Key player Luis Perez has thrown for 1,330 yards and completed 65.2% of his passes. With six touchdowns and two interceptions, Perez has proven his capability to lead the aerial attack.

J.P. Payton has caught 17 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns on 28 targets in six games.

27-year-old Sal Cannella has caught 23 passes out of 35 targets, gaining 216 yards and two touchdowns.

Arlington Renegades Previous Games

Here is the result of the last five games played by Arlington Renegades in the UFL matchups:

Date Results 05 May 2024 Panthers 28-27 Renegades 28 Apr 2024 Renegades 15-25 Brahmas 21 Apr 2024 Roughnecks 17-9 Renegades 13 Apr 2024 Renegades 28-29 Defenders 07 Apr 2024 BattleHawks 27-24 Renegades

Memphis Showboats Team News

Case Cookus has thrown for 707 yards in five games, an average of 141.4 yards per game. Cookus has led the Showboats' aerial attack effectively, with a completion rate of 60.9% and five touchdowns with just two interceptions.

Key player Daewood Davis has caught 28 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

27-year-old Vinny Papale has caught 18 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns, for an average of 28.3 yards per game.

Memphis Showboats Previous Games

Here is the result of the last five games played by Memphis Showboats in the UFL matchups: