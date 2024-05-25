How to watch today's Arlington Renegades vs St Louis Battlehawks UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UFL matchup between the Arlington Renegades and the St Louis Battlehawks, as well as team news and Start time.

The Arlington Renegades and the St. Louis Battlehawks are set to face off in a thrilling UFL matchup on May 25, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET.

The Battlehawks beat the DC Defenders 26–21, while the Renegades lost to the Brahmas 20–15 in their most recent game.

So far this season, the Battlehawks have scored 28.1 points per game, while the Renegades have only given up 24.5 points per game.

On the other hand, the Renegades score 22.4 points per game on average, which is 3.1 points more than the Battlehawks give up (19.3).

St. Louis has given up an average of 89.0 running yards per game, which is 21.1 yards less than what Arlington usually gives up (110.1 yards).

In the meantime, Arlington has only gained 79.3 yards running per game, which is 14.3 yards less than the 93.6 yards that St. Louis usually lets opponents gain.

Arlington Renegades vs St. Louis Battlehawks: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage UFL matchup between the Arlington Renegades and the St. Louis Battlehawks will take place on May 25, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET, at Choctaw Stadium, in Arlington, TX, USA.

Date 25 May 2024 Time 12:00 pm ET Venue Choctaw Stadium Location Arlington, TX

How to watch Arlington Renegades vs St. Louis Battlehawks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this UFL matchup between the Arlington Renegades and the St. Louis Battlehawks live on ABC TV Channel and the FuboTV Streaming platform.

Arlington Renegades Team News

Throughout eight games, Luis Perez has passed for 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions, resulting in a completion percentage of 67.7% 1,835 passing yards, and 229.4 yards per game on average.

J.P. Payton has been a vital target in the passing game with 23 receptions for 379 yards and five touchdowns with an average of 47.4 yards per game.

Sal Cannella has also been effective for eight games, averaging 46.9 yards per game, hauling in 41 receptions for 375 yards, and scoring five touchdowns.

Arlington Renegades Previous Matchups

Here's the result of the last five UFL matchups played by the Arlington Renegades:

Date Results Opponents 19 May 2024 L (20-15) San Antonio 11 May 2024 W (47-23) Memphis 05 May 2024 L (28-27) Michigan 27 April 2024 L (25-15) San Antonio 21 April 2024 L (17-9) Houston

St. Louis Battlehawks Team News

This season, AJ McCarron has been the engine of the Battlehawks' offense, logging 1,467 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions with a completion percentage of 66.7%.

Jacob Saylors has made a big difference on the ground, rushing for 306 yards at an average of 4.5 yards per carry and making five scores in seven games.

Butler has been a major part of the Battlehawks' aerial attack with 41 receptions for 607 yards and five touchdowns in 2024.

St. Louis Battlehawks Previous Matchups

Here's the result of the last five UFL matchups played by the St. Louis Battlehawks: