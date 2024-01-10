This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Supercopa de Espana derby

Anselm Noronha
Super Cup
Al-Awwal Park
How to watch the Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are one step away from the final showdown of the Spanish Super Cup and Wednesday's semi-final tie has to produce a winner.

Since going down by 3-1 in the previous Madrid derby back in September, Carlo Ancelotti's men can make it 20 games without a loss in all competitions.

The two sides are also set to clash in the Copa del Rey round of 16 later this month, with Los Blancos beating Arandina 3-1 while Diego Simeone's side overcame Lugo by the same margin in the same competition.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date:January 10, 2024
Kick-off time:2 pm EDT
Venue:Al-Awwal Stadium

The Spanish Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 2 pm EDT on January 10 in the United States (US).

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes in the US. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Having missed the Arandina win with a muscle injury, Lucas Vazquez is not included in the squad for this cup game as well.

As it is, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba are already out on the long-term. However, the likes of Ferland Mendy and Toni Kroos are set to make their return to the XI.

Starting on the bench at the weekend, Vinicius Jr and Aurelien Tchouameni can also be part of the changes on Wednesday.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kepa, Lunin
Defenders:Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal
Midfielders:Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler
Forwards:Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Atletico Madrid team news

With Reinildo Mandava on international duty with the Mozambique side at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Thomas Lemar sidelined with an Achilles injury, Pablo Barrios is a doubt on fitness grounds.

Among the key names likely to return to the 11, Mario Hermoso, Samuel Lino, Koke, Marcos Llorente and Rodrigo De Paul are all expected to start against Real.

Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata should lead Atleti's line of attack.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Molina; Gimenez, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino; Llorente, Koke, De Paul; Griezmann, Morata.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Oblak, Grbic
Defenders:Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta
Midfielders:De Paul, Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino, Vitolo
Forwards:Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 24, 2023Atletico Madrid 3-1 Real MadridLa Liga
February 25, 2023Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico MadridLa Liga
January 26, 2023Real Madrid 1-1 (3-1 AET) Atletico MadridCopa del Rey
September 18, 2022Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real MadridLa Liga
May 8, 2022Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real MadridLa Liga

