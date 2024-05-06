How to watch today's Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago White Sox MLB Game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox, including how to watch and team news.

The electrifying MLB clash between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox is set to take place on May 06, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET.

The Rays have shown resilience with an overall record of 17–18, especially at home, where they have an amazing 11–9 home record. They have an impressive hitting average of .243 and an average of 4.00 runs per game, which ranks them 20th and 12th in the league, respectively.

On the other hand, the White Sox have an overall record of 8–26. They have only won three of their last 17 road games. They are getting just 2.94 runs per game, and their batting average is .211, which places them in 30th and 29th place, respectively.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Chicago White Sox in a high-voltage MLB matchup on May 06, 2024, at 6:50 pm ET, at Tropicana Field, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Date May 06, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:50 pm ET / 3:50 pm PT Venue Tropicana Field Location St. Petersburg, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago White Sox Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox on Fubo TV and MLB.TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago White Sox Team News

Tampa Bay Rays Team News

Pete Fairbanks, a reliever, is on the 15-Day Injured List and can't take part in the next match against the White Sox.

Additionally, 25-year-old Jonathan Aranda has been moved on the 10-day injured list due to a finger injury.

Furthermore, right fielder Josh Lowe has been added to the injured list because of his hamstring injury.

Chicago White Sox Team News

Key player Danny Mendick, a shortstop, is sidelined from the team's lineup for 10 days because of his injury.

26-year-old outfielder Luis Robert is out for 10 days due to his right hip flexor strain.

Additionally, Corey Knebel, a relief pitcher, has been placed on the 7-day injured list,

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox in MLB matchups: