How to watch today’s Texas Rangers vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB match between the Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

The electrifying MLB matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Washington Nationals takes place at Globe Life Field on April 30, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET.

The Texas Rangers score 4.55 runs per game on average, which ranks them 14th in the league. They are ranked ninth in hitting home runs with 32.

Meanwhile, the Washington Capitals average 4.18 runs per game, which ranks them 19th in the league. With 27 home runs, they are ranked 20th.

The Rangers are currently in second place in the tough AL West with a record of 15-14. The Capitals, however, are in fourth place in the NL East with a record of 14-14.

Texas Rangers vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch Time

Date April 30, 2024 Time 8:05 pm ET / 5:05 pm PT Venue Globe Life Field Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Washington Nationals online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals live on MLB.tv and Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Texas Rangers vs Washington Nationals Team News

Texas Rangers Team News

39-year-old American pitcher, Maxwell Scherzer is on the 15-day injury list and will play no part.

Austin Pruitt is also on the 15-day injury list.

Washington Nationals Team News

23-year-old CJ Abrams is a key player for the Nationals with a .297 batting average and an impressive tally of 7 home runs.

Pitcher Dylan Floro demonstrated his prowess for the team with a remarkable ERA (Earned Run Average) of 0.64.

Additionally, MacKenzie Gore has been a solid performer for the Nationals, with an amazing 3.12 ERA, eight walks and 31 strikeouts.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals in the MLB matchups: