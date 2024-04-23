How to watch today's Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners MLB Game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners, including how to watch and team news.

The highly anticipated MLB game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners is set to take place on April 23, 2024, at 8:05 pm EDT.

The Rangers have a record of 12–11 and are 5–5 at home. They have the 10th-best pitchers in the American League with an effective run average of 4.19.

On the other hand, the Seattle Mariners are entering with an overall record of 11-11. They have had trouble on the road with a 4-5 record. However they have excellent pitchers; with a team ERA of 3.40, they are in seventh place in MLB.

This will be the first meeting between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners this season.

Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners: Date and Kick-off Time

The Texas Rangers will face off against the Seattle Mariners on 23 April 2024, at 8:05 pm EDT, at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, TX, USA.

Date 23 April 2024 Kick-off Time 8:05 pm EDT Arena Globe Life Field Location Arlington, TX, USA

How to watch Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners on MLB.TV and FuboTV.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners Team News

Texas Rangers Team News

The Texas Rangers are preparing for their series against the Seattle Mariners with several important players out injured.

Brock Burke and Justin Foscue are out for 60 days because of injuries. Foscue has an oblique strain and Burke is recovering from a hand issue.

Joshua Jung will be absent for 60 days with a wrist injury, and Cody Bradford will be on 15-day IL with a back issue. These injuries affect both their pitching strength and offensive lineup.

Seattle Mariners Team News

The Seattle Mariners are dealing with several injuries before their matchup with the Texas Rangers.

Key player Collin Snider will be absent for 15 days with a knee injury. Also, Jackson Kowar is on the 60-Day IL for the Mariners because of his arm injury.

Bryan Woo and Eduard Bazardo are also out with elbow and shoulder injuries, respectively.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners in MLB matches: