How to watch today’s New York Rangers vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL match between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage NHL clash between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders is set to take place on April 13, 2024, at 12:30 pm EDT.

The Islanders have s strong overall record of 53 wins, 23 losses, and 4 ties. They have also been very strong in the Metropolitan Division games, going 17-8-0. On the other hand, the Rangers, performed well when scoring at least three goals, as shown by their impressive 43-7-3 record in those games.

When it comes to their division, the Islanders have an 11-7-5 record. Overall, they have 37 wins, 27 losses, and 15 ties. With an impressive 33-5-11 record, the Islanders have done well when scoring three goals.

This upcoming match on Saturday will be the fourth time these two teams have faced each other this season. As both teams are going to face again this match should be very exciting as both teams will likely attempt to capitalize on their strength and improve their weakness.

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Date and Puck Drop Time

The New York Rangers and the New York Islanders will face in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on 13 April at 12:30 pm EDT, at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, USA.

Date 13 April 2024 Puck Drop Time 12:30 pm EDT Arena Madison Square Garden Location New York, NY, USA

How to watch New York Rangers vs New York Islanders Online - TV Channels and Live Stream

Fans can catch this thrilling match between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders on ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Additionally, fans can also watch the game on TVAS, ABC, and SN360.

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders Team News

New York Rangers Team News

Key players Blake Wheeler and Filip Chytil will be out for the rest of the season with lower-body and upper-body injuries, respectively.

The Rangers can still count on Artemi Panarin's dynamic offensive skills. He has scored 47 goals, and set up 68 assists, showing that he can both score goals and create opportunities for his team members.

As the season goes on, the Rangers will be counting on Panarin to keep making runs on offense and keep them ahead of the competition.

New York Islanders Team News

New York Rangers are dealing with some injuries before their match against the Islanders.

Defenseman Scott Mayfield will miss the rest of the season with a lower-body injury.

The Islanders' top player Bo Horvat has scored 33 goals and set up 35 assists, giving his team important power.

Barzal has also been very helpful, especially in recent matches, as he has scored two goals and set up eight assists, in the last ten matches.

Despite the injury issues, the Islanders are still strong contenders due to players like Horvat and Barzal.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders in NHL matches: