How to watch Ramirez vs Espinoza: Date, ringwalk time, undercard, live stream and TV channel

Neil Bennett
TV Guide & Streaming

The WBO featherweight title will be on the line - here's everything you need to know

Robeisy Ramirez will put his WBO featherweight title on the line this coming Saturday, December 9. His challenger on the night will be the Mexican Rafael Espinoza, who heads into the bout with an unbeaten 21-0 record.

Ramirez won the title via unanimous decision against Isaac Dogboe back in April. He then defended the belt just a few short months later on the undercard of Inoue-Fulton against Satoshi Shimizu of Japan.

To date, in fact, the only defeat Ramirez has suffered came on his professional boxing debut. That was via a split decision at the hands of Adan Gonzalez.

His record before and since, though, has been flawless, winning six golds at amateur level, culminating in two golds at both fly and bantamweight at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Professionally, he heads into this weekend on a 13-fight win streak.

Espinoza, however, carries a significant height and reach advantage over Ramirez. He stands at 6’1 in contrast to the diminutive 5’5 stature of his Cuban counterpart.

How to watch Ramirez vs Espinoza

Boxing fans in the United States will be able to watch the action unfold exclusively on ESPN+. Ringwalks for the main event on the night are expected at approximately 11.10 PM ET.

ESPN+ is available for $10.99 per month. The price of an ESPN+ subscription gives customers access to thousands of live sporting events, including several Top Rank Boxing bouts, as well as exclusive coverage of the UFC.

Coverage of Ramirez versus Espinoza will also be shown with Spanish commentary on ESPN+. The 'State of Boxing' post-fight show will also break down events in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Ramirez vs Espinoza: At a glance

WhenSaturday, December 9
WhereCharles F. Dodge City Center, Pembroke Pines, Florida
Start Time9 PM ET
Live streamESPN+

Who is on the Ramirez vs Espinoza undercard?

Elsewhere on the night, the highlight among the undercard includes a super welterweight bout between Xander Zayas and Jorge Fortea.

FightWeightclass
Robeisy Ramirez vs. Rafael EspinozaFeatherweight
Xander Zayas vs. Jorge ForteaJunior Middleweight
Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Curtis HarperHeavyweight
Bruce “Shu Shu” Carringtom vs. Jason SanchezFeatherweight
Jahi Tucker vs. Francisco Daniel VeronJunior Middleweight
Rohan Polanco vs. Keith HunterJunior Welterweight
Tiger Johnson vs. Jimmer EspinosaJunior Welterweight
Damian Knyba vs. Michael CoffieHeavyweight

