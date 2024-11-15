How to watch today's Purdue Boilermakers vs Alabama Crimson Tide NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Purdue versus Alabama NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 12 Purdue Boilermakers clash on Friday in a highly anticipated college basketball matchup at Mackey Arena.

Both teams reached the Final Four last season and remain undefeated in the early stages of this campaign. Purdue, boasting a 3-0 record, is considered a frontrunner in the Big Ten and holds the No. 13 spot in the latest AP Poll and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll.

The Boilermakers overcame a scrappy Yale squad in a 92-84 victory on Monday night. Braden Smith delivered a stellar all-around performance, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and five steals. Despite the win, Purdue struggled to fully control the game, allowing Yale to grab 11 offensive boards and score 48 points in the paint while shooting 50.8% from the field. Matt Painter, now in his 20th season at the helm, will look to tighten up his team's defense.

The Crimson Tide (3-0) faced stiff challenges from Arkansas State and McNeese State over the past week but emerged unscathed. Leading the charge is All-American guard Mark Sears, who orchestrates the offense, while former Rutgers standout Clifford Omoruyi anchors the interior. Alabama has the size to compete with Purdue, but frequent fouls in the paint have been a recurring issue. Head coach Nate Oats, now in his sixth season, will aim to address those concerns as the Tide prepares for this high-profile showdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Purdue Boilermakers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Date and tip-off time

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Alabama Crimson Tide in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Date Friday, November 15, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Mackey Arena Location West Lafayette, Indiana

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs Alabama Crimson Tide on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Purdue Boilermakers and Alabama Crimson Tide live on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Purdue Boilermakers vs Alabama Crimson Tide play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Purdue Boilermakers team news & key performers

The Purdue Boilermakers have secured wins over Northern Kentucky and Yale, with matchups against Marquette and Marshall coming up. Purdue’s offense has been strong, putting up 85 points per game on an impressive 54.4% shooting, while holding opponents to 69 points on 42.3% shooting.

Fletcher Loyer leads the scoring with 17 points and 0.7 rebounds per game, while Trey Kaufman-Renn adds 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds. Braden Smith is also contributing in double figures, and Myles Colvin is pulling down 3.7 rebounds per game. Purdue is shooting 43.7% from three-point range and 69.9% from the free throw line, allowing opponents to shoot 27.9% from beyond the arc and averaging 32.3 rebounds per game.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key performers

The Alabama Crimson Tide are riding victories over Arkansas State and McNeese, with upcoming matchups against Illinois and Houston. Alabama has been prolific on offense, averaging 90 points per game on 49.4% shooting, while limiting opponents to 66 points on 35.2% accuracy.

Mark Sears leads the team with 18 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, followed by Latrell Wrightsell Jr. with 12.3 points and 1.7 assists. Grant Nelson rounds out the double-figure scorers, and Clifford Omoruyi leads in rebounding with 8 boards per game. The Tide are shooting 30.1% from