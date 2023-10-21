PSG vs Strasbourg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Strasbourg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will take on Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 clash at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG find themselves in third in the league standings, two points behind leaders Monaco after a less than perfect start. With Mbappe already firing goals in and leading the scoring charts, boss Luis Enrique will want the rest of his team to step up and begin the chase to the top.

Strasbourg are firmly mid-table at this stage and have only one win to talk about in their last five league games. Any result other than a defeat against PSG will be considered a big upset on Saturday.

PSG vs Strasbourg kick-off time

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 11am EDT Venue: Parc des Princes

How to watch PSG vs Strasbourg online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Kylian Mbappe, with seven goals, currently leads the Ligue 1 scoring charts and his sensational brace for Les Bleus against the Netherlands last week secured France's spot in the Euros next summer. He will expected to provide with the goals once again.

Head coach Luis Enrique will be missing four key players - Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi, Layvin Kurzawa, and Randal Kolo Muani - as they all received one-game suspensions due to offensive chants directed at Marseille fans following PSG's 4-0 victory last month.

He will also be without Nuno Mendes, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Presnel Kimpembe and Marco Asensio as they are all sidelined due to injuries.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Skriniar, Marquinhos, Hernandez; Soler, Ugarte, Vitinha; Barcola, Goncalo Ramos, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, Ndour, E. Mbappe, Lee Forwards: K. Mbappe, Ramos, Ekitike, Barcola

Strasbourg team news

Strasbourg will miss Emanuel Emegha, who is sidelined with a muscle strain, and Karol Fila, the Polish full-back who is on the path to recovery from an ACL injury.

Having lost the last two league games, they will likely put out their strongest lineup against the strongest team in the league.

Strasbourg predicted XI: Sels; Guilbert, Nyamsi, Perrin, Delaine; Senaya, Doukoure, Mwanga; Angelo Gabriel, Gameiro, Mothiba

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sels, Pierre, Bellaarouch Defenders: Guilbert, Delaine, Perrin, Sow, Prcić, Mwanga, Nyamsi, Baseya, Senaya, Doukouré, Bastian, Sobol Midfielders: Aholou, Deminguet, Diarra, Chahiri, Sissoko Forwards: Gameiro, Sahi, Mothiba, Gabriel, Bakwa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Strasbourg 1 - 1 PSG Ligue 1 December 2022 PSG 2 - 1 Strasbourg Ligue 1 April 2022 Strasbourg 3 - 3 PSG Ligue 1 August 2021 PSG 4 - 2 Strasbourg Ligue 1 April 2021 Strasbourg 1 - 4 PSG Ligue 1

