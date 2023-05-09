Paris Saint-Germain want to add French youngsters as they reshape their squad this summer, and Crystal Palace 21-year-old Michael Olise fits the bill.

WHAT HAPPENED? Olise is now on the radar of PSG, according to the Daily Mail, with the French team looking to replace Lionel Messi and potentially Neymar with younger legs in attack. While Crystal Palace are said to want to hold on to Olise, they reportedly know that may not be possible and are already scouting potential replacements.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Crystal Palace youngster has been a bright spot during an inconsistent campaign for the Eagles. He has two goals and nine assists in 34 Premier League appearances this term, including a spectacular free-kick against Manchester United that suggested he could develop into a more prolific goalscorer.

DID YOU KNOW? On April 9 against Leeds, Olise became the youngest player in Premier League history to assist three goals from open play in a single game.

WHAT NEXT FOR OLISE? The player has yet to give a firm indication of his future plans and whether he might try to force a move this summer. In the meantime, he will try to absorb football knowledge from interim Palace manager Roy Hodgson, one of the most experienced active managers on the continent.