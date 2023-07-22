Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Portland and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday in the Leagues Cup, Portland Timbers will play host to San Jose Earthquakes at Providence Park.

The Timbers are currently having trouble in the Major Soccer League. Their campaign is not progressing as it should. In their previous 10 games, they have only won two games. The Timbers currently sit 12th in the Western Conference.

With a 2-0 home victory over Seattle Sounders in a league encounter last week, San Jose Earthquakes got their winning streak back on track.

Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes, and Mexican team Tigres UANL are the three teams assigned to Group West 1.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Date: Jul 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Venue: Providence Park

Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes face off on Jul 22 at Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 10:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 7:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Portland team news

Midfielder David Ayala suffered an ACL injury last month adding to the team's list of long-term absentees. He will join Tega Ikoba, Eryk Williamson and Felipe Mora in the treatment room at the club and will play no part in the upcoming fixtures.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Ivacic; Mosquera, McGraw, Mabiala, Bravo; D Chara, Paredes; Niezgoda, Evander, Loria; Boli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivacic, Bingham Defenders: Bravo, Mosquera, Bonila, Zuparic, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller, Rasmussen Midfielders: Moreno, Asparilla, Blanco, D. Chara, Fogaca Forwards: Niezgoda

Earthquakes team news

Jamiro Monteiro, Michael Baldisimo and Nathan Cardoso will all be sidelined through various injury problems, with the latter set to miss the entire season due to cruciate ligament damage. All-Star Cristian Espinoza scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season for San Jose over the weekend and could continue to lead the line for the hosts up top.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Marcinkowski; Rodrigues, Jonathan, Beason; Akapo, Gruezo, Skahan, Trauco, Marie; Espinoza, Ebobisse

Position Players Goalkeepers Marcinkowski, Ochoa Defenders Mensah, Marie, Cardoso, Beason, Trauco, Thompson, Aegren, Munie, Akapo, Rodrigues Midfielders Gruezo, Espinoza, Judson, Richmond, Monteiro, Yueill, Tsakiris Forwards Bouda, Ebobisse, Kikanovic, Skahan

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, Portland has claimed two wins while the Earthquakes have claimed one. These two sides faced off last month in a scoreless draw at PayPal Stadium.

