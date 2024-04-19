How to watch today's Pittsburgh Pirates vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB match between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Boston Red Sox, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The high-voltage MLB match between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Boston Red Sox is set to take place on April 19, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have sprinted out of the gates with an amazing 11-6 record, making them strong leaders in the NL Central. With a team batting average of .251 and an impressive 5.29 runs scored per game, their attack has been on fire. The Pirates are currently in second place in their division.

On the other hand, the Red Sox had a rough start to the season. The Red Sox now have a respectable 9-8 record and are in third place in the very challenging AL East division. Their offense has been great at times, scoring 4.24 runs per game on average, but they'll need to improve their batting average to keep getting victories.

This upcoming matchup will be an exciting game as both the Red Sox and the Pirates are focused on winning, and they won't stop at anything to establish their dominance on the court.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First Pitch Time

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Boston Red Sox will face off in a highly anticipated MLB matchup on 19 April 2024, at 6:40 pm ET, at PNC Park, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date April 19, 2024 Time 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT Venue PNC Park Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Boston Red Sox Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Boston Red Sox on Fubo TV and MLB.tv.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Boston Red Sox Team News

Pittsburgh Pirates Team News

Some important players for the Pittsburgh Pirates suffer injuries and can't participate in their next matchup with the Red Sox.

Marco Gonzales, the team's starting pitcher, is on the 15-day injured list. This is a big setback for the rotation because Gonzales is crucial on the field.

Additionally, Jason Delay, the team's catcher, has been injured as well and recently placed on the 10-day IL.

The Pirates' roster problems were made worse by the fact that shortstop Thomas Harrington was placed on the 7-day IL.

The Pirates need to avoid these losses right now if they want to keep up their stellar start to the season and keep their sights on victory in the tournament.

Boston Red Sox Team News

The Boston Red Sox are having a tough season because some of their most important players are injured.

Tyler O'Neill, the right fielder, is currently described as "day-to-day," which means that it is not clear if he will be able to take part in upcoming games.

In addition, shortstop Mikey Romero is on the 7-day Injured List, which means the team will probably need to fill a spot in the infield.

The Red Sox will have a hard time staying competitive in the league as long as these problems keep happening.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Boston Red Sox in MLB matches: