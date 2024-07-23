How to watch today's Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals, including how to watch and team news.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are ready to take on the St. Louis Cardinals to open a thrilling MLB battle on July 23, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET at Pirates' home turf.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently in third place in the NL Central with a record of 51–49 overall and 25–25 at home. The St. Louis Cardinals are just a game ahead of them in the standings. They have a 52-48 record overall and a 26-26 record on the road.

The Pirates have a batting average of .233, which is 25th, while the Cardinals have a batting average of .246 (13th).

With an on-base percentage of .310 (16th), the Cardinals are ahead of the Pirates, who have a .300 (26th) record.

Additionally, the Cardinals have more power than the Pirates. Their slugging average is .388 (20th), while the Pirates' is .370 (27th).

Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Pittsburgh Pirates will meet the St. Louis Cardinals in a highly-anticipated MLB action on July 23, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET, at PNC Park, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date July 23, 2024 Time 6:40 pm ET Venue PNC Park Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying MLB matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals live on SiriusXM TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals Team News

Pittsburgh Pirates Team News

RHP Hunter Stratton is out of the team's lineup for 15 days with a shoulder injury.

RHP Daulton Jefferies will remain unavailable for 15 days due to an elbow injury.

RHP Jared Jones is ruled out of the team for 15 days with a lat issue.

St. Louis Cardinals Team News

RHP Nick Robertson has been added to the 15-day injured list due to an elbow inflammation.

LHP Riley O'Brien will be absent for 15 days because of his forearm flexor strain.

LHP Steven Matz has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with a back injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB matchups: