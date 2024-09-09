How to watch today's Philadelphia Phillies vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Tampa Bay Rays (71-72) are set to kick off a three-game showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies (85-58) starting Monday.

The visitors, sitting at, hold the second-worst record in the AL East, while the hosts, with a strong, are perched atop the NL East, winning seven of their last ten outings.

As they square off, the Rays are set to start Cole Sulser as their opener, while the Phillies will counter with Cristopher Sanchez, who’s been sharp, surrendering just four runs across his last two starts.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Phillies vs Rays game, including injury report, starting pitchers, key hitters and where to watch.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays will take place on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Tampa Bay Rays online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays live on MLB.tv and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies vs Tampa Bay Rays by tuning into local TV Channels - Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN 2) and Bally Sports Sun (BSSUN).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Tampa Bay Rays Team News

Philadelphia Phillies

The hosts are enjoying a fantastic season and are eyeing a strong finish to potentially secure the best record in the league.

Cristopher Sanchez will take the mound in the upcoming game, aiming to build on his stellar form. He’s only surrendered 69 runs over 159 innings while fanning 131 hitters.

With an expected opponent slugging percentage of .370, a ground ball rate of 59.2%, and a projected ERA of 3.55, Sanchez has been inducing weak contact and keeping runs at bay, proving difficult for batters to gain any momentum.

Phillies injury report

Player Position Injury Status J. Springs Starting pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List B. Lowe Second baseman Toe Day-to-day S. McClanahan Starting pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List D. Rasmussen Starting pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List J. Caminero Shortstop Quadriceps 7-Day Injured List J. Aranda First baseman Oblique 7-Day Injured List J. Waguespack Relief pitcher Shoulder 60-Day Injured List O. Basabe Shortstop Wrist 7-Day Injured List L. Raley Left fielder Shoulder Day-to-day

Tampa Bay Rays

The visitors have had a tough run this season but are aiming to finish strong and push above the .500 mark.

Cole Sulser will step in as the opener, looking to build on an impressive campaign. So far, Sulser has allowed just five runs over 10.1 innings, striking out 11.

With an expected opponent batting average of .171, a chase rate of 31.7%, and an expected ERA of 2.75, batters have struggled to make solid contact or bring in runs against him. He's proving to be a challenge for opposing lineups.

Rays injury report

Player Position Injury Status M. Thompson Relief pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List A. Call Right fielder Hip 60-Day Injured List J. Irvin Starting pitcher Undisclosed 60-Day Injured List

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB: