How to watch today's Philadelphia Phillies vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Tampa Bay Rays (71-72) are set to kick off a three-game showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies (85-58) starting Monday.
The visitors, sitting at, hold the second-worst record in the AL East, while the hosts, with a strong, are perched atop the NL East, winning seven of their last ten outings.
As they square off, the Rays are set to start Cole Sulser as their opener, while the Phillies will counter with Cristopher Sanchez, who’s been sharp, surrendering just four runs across his last two starts.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch Time
This epic MLB battle between the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays will take place on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
|Date:
|Monday, September 9, 2024
|First-Pitch Time:
|6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT
|Venue:
|Citizens Bank Park
|Location:
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Tampa Bay Rays online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays live on MLB.tv and FuboTV Streaming Platform.
Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies vs Tampa Bay Rays by tuning into local TV Channels - Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN 2) and Bally Sports Sun (BSSUN).
Philadelphia Phillies vs Tampa Bay Rays Team News
Philadelphia Phillies
The hosts are enjoying a fantastic season and are eyeing a strong finish to potentially secure the best record in the league.
Cristopher Sanchez will take the mound in the upcoming game, aiming to build on his stellar form. He’s only surrendered 69 runs over 159 innings while fanning 131 hitters.
With an expected opponent slugging percentage of .370, a ground ball rate of 59.2%, and a projected ERA of 3.55, Sanchez has been inducing weak contact and keeping runs at bay, proving difficult for batters to gain any momentum.
Phillies injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|J. Springs
|Starting pitcher
|Elbow
|60-Day Injured List
|B. Lowe
|Second baseman
|Toe
|Day-to-day
|S. McClanahan
|Starting pitcher
|Elbow
|60-Day Injured List
|D. Rasmussen
|Starting pitcher
|Elbow
|60-Day Injured List
|J. Caminero
|Shortstop
|Quadriceps
|7-Day Injured List
|J. Aranda
|First baseman
|Oblique
|7-Day Injured List
|J. Waguespack
|Relief pitcher
|Shoulder
|60-Day Injured List
|O. Basabe
|Shortstop
|Wrist
|7-Day Injured List
|L. Raley
|Left fielder
|Shoulder
|Day-to-day
Tampa Bay Rays
The visitors have had a tough run this season but are aiming to finish strong and push above the .500 mark.
Cole Sulser will step in as the opener, looking to build on an impressive campaign. So far, Sulser has allowed just five runs over 10.1 innings, striking out 11.
With an expected opponent batting average of .171, a chase rate of 31.7%, and an expected ERA of 2.75, batters have struggled to make solid contact or bring in runs against him. He's proving to be a challenge for opposing lineups.
Rays injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Status
|M. Thompson
|Relief pitcher
|Elbow
|60-Day Injured List
|A. Call
|Right fielder
|Hip
|60-Day Injured List
|J. Irvin
|Starting pitcher
|Undisclosed
|60-Day Injured List
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB:
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|03/25/24
|Philadelphia Phillies 3-6 Tampa Bay Rays
|Spring Training
|03/21/24
|Philadelphia Phillies 5-6 Tampa Bay Rays
|Spring Training
|03/07/24
|Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Philadelphia Phillies
|Spring Training
|07/07/23
|Tampa Bay Rays 1-3 Philadelphia Phillies
|MLB
|07/06/23
|Tampa Bay Rays 4-8 Philadelphia Phillies
|MLB