How to watch today's Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB match between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to host the San Francisco Giants in a high-voltage MLB matchup on May 03, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET.

The Philadelphia Phillies currently have a 19-11 record and are currently in second place in the NL East standings as of writing this. On the other hand, the San Francisco Giants are in second place in the NL West with a record of 14–15 as of writing.

The Phillies have been good at offense. They score 4.67 runs per game on average, which currently ranks them 12th in the league. The Phillies have also been steady at the plate, getting 8.50 hits per game on average, which ranks them sixth in the league.

However, the Giants have had trouble with their offense. They only score four runs per game on average, which ranks them 20th in the league as of now. Even though they haven't scored many runs, they have kept up a decent average of 8.07 hits per game, which currently ranks them 17th.

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB clash between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants will take place on May 03, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET, at Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date May 03, 2024 Time 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this MLB matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants live on Apple TV+ streaming platform.

Philadelphia Phillies vs San Francisco Giants Team News

Philadelphia Phillies Team News

28-year-old pitcher Luis Francisco Ortiz is on the 15-day injured list. Two other important pitchers for the Phillies, Michael Rucker and Dylan Covey also join him.

Additionally, catcher Rafael Alejandro Marchan is listed on the 10-day injured list.

San Francisco Giants Team News

Pitcher Jordan Hicks,27, is currently listed as day-to-day due to an injury.

Fellow pitcher Alex Cobb is also on the 60-day IL and recently underwent an MRI on his shoulder on Saturday.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants in the MLB matchups: