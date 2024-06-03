How to watch today's Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers, including how to watch and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies are ready to start a thrilling MLB battle against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 3, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET.

The Milwaukee Brewers are on a five-game winning streak and hope to keep it going.

The Philadelphia Phillies are in first place in the NL East with a strong 41-18 record overall and an amazing 24-9 record at home. The Phillies are 20-7 in games in which they have not given up a home run.

The Brewers are positioned in first place in the NL Central with a 36–23 record overall and an 18–13 record on the road. They are also third in the league with 67 home runs, or an average of 1.1 per game.

This season's opening match between these two teams will take place on Monday.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The electrifying MLB action between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers is set to take place on June 3 2024, at 6:40 pm ET, at Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date June 3 2024 Time 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the high-voltage MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers on FuboTV, and MLBN Streaming Platforms. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into BSWI, and NBCSP Channels.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers Team News

Philadelphia Phillies Team News

Brandon Marsh is listed as "day-to-day" with a hamstring injury.

Dylan Covey is placed on the 60-day injured list due to his shoulder issue.

Luis Ortiz is ruled out for 15 days with an ankle injury.

Milwaukee Brewers Team News

The Brewers placed Joe Ross on the 15-day injury list with his back issue.

Wade Miley will be unavailable for 60 days with an elbow issue.

Additionally, Jakob Junis is sidelined for 60 days with a shoulder injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB matchups: