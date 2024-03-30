Philadelphia Union vs Minnesota United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Philadelphia Union will take on Minnesota United in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Subaru Park on Saturday. The hosts have won only one out of their first four league games in this campaign whereas the visitors are unbeaten.
Philadelphia Union recently ended a run of six matches without a win. Julian Carranza picked up a brace as his team finally managed to get a win, against Portland Timbers. They will have their work cut out against Minnesota who have won three out of their four matches so far.
Philadelphia Union vs Minnesota United kick-off time
|Date:
|March 30, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2 pm ET
|Venue:
|Subaru Park
The match will be played at the Subaru Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 2 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform as well as the YouTube channels of the teams after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Philadelphia Union team news
Isaiah LeFlore and Holden Trent remain unavailable for Philadelphia Union due to injuries.
The team will also miss Leon Flach due to injury but Andre Blake, Daniel Gazdag, Damion Lowe, and Jack McGlynn are all expected to return to the squad after their international commitments.
Union predicted XI: Blake; Wagner, Glesnes, Elliott, Mbaizo; Martinez, Bedoya, Sullivan, Rafanello; Uhre, Carranza.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Semmle, Blake
|Defenders:
|Glesnes, Elliot, Makhanya, Portella, Wagner, Real, Mbaizo, Harriel, Berdecio, Lowe
|Midfielders:
|Martinez, Bueno, Bedoya, Ngabo, Rafanello, Pariano, McGlynn
|Forwards:
|Anderson, Sullivan, Torres, Carranza, Uhre, Baribo, Donovan
Minnesota United team news
Minnesota have managed to find early-season success despite the absence of Bongokhule Hlongwane, one of the key attacking players for the Loons.
While Hlongwane has been working to regain his starting XI position, he has scored goals against both Orlando City and LAFC after coming on as a substitute for the reserve side and will be a threat to the side if deemed fit to play.
Minnesota United possible XI: St. Clair; Valentin, Boxall, Tapias, Padelford; Trapp, Arriaga; Fragapane, Reynoso, Dotson; Pukki.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|St. Clair, Irwin
|Defenders:
|Boxall, Tapias, Eriksson, Taylor, Valentin, Padelford, Fischer, Bachrach
|Midfielders:
|Reynoso, Clark, Jeong, Lod, Arriaga, Rosales, Nyeman, Fragapane, Trapp, Dotson, Harvey, Bran, Adebayo-Smith, Bran Flores
|Forwards:
|Pukki, Weah, Oluwaseyi, Dodson, Caldeira
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|10/05/23
|Minnesota United 3 - 3 Philadelphia Union
|US Open Cup
|27/01/23
|Philadelphia Union 2 - 2 Minnesota United
|Friendly
|26/02/22
|Philadelphia Union 1 - 1 Minnesota United
|MLS
|21/10/21
|Minnesota United 3 - 2 Philadelphia Union
|MLS
|03/06/19
|Minnesota United 2 - 3 Philadelphia Union
|MLS