How to watch today's Phantom vs Mist Unrivaled game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the Unrivaled matchup between the Phantom and the Mist, including how to watch and team news.

Phantom BC and Mist BC are set to clash in the Unrivaled League on Friday. Both teams are coming off rough starts to the season and are eager to turn things around. Fans can catch the action live on TNT.

Phantom BC enters this game after a crushing 86-48 defeat to Laces BC, where they struggled to stay competitive. Their early season woes are apparent, as they’ve dropped their first two games by a combined margin of 53 points.

Meanwhile, Mist BC hasn't fared much better. They narrowly lost 84-80 to the Lunar Owls in their opener, only to follow it up with a dismal 43-point outing against Laces BC.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phantom vs Mist Unrivaled game, plus plenty more.

Phantom vs Mist: Date and tip-off time

The Phantom will square off against the Mist in a highly-anticipated Unrivaled clash on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT from Mediapro in Miami, Florida, located near the Doral and Hialeah regions of the city.

Date Friday, January 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 pm PT Venue Mediapro Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Phantom vs Mist on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phantom and Mist live on:

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Phantom team news & key players

The absence of key player Marina Mabrey due to injury has certainly hurt Phantom BC, compounded by Satou Sabally’s struggles. Sabally has managed just 23 points across the two games while grappling with turnover issues.

Mist team news & key players

Sabrina Ionescu has been a bright spot for Mist BC, leading the charge offensively with 18 points in their last game. However, star forward Breanna Stewart has yet to hit her stride. With only 23 points combined in the first two outings, her offensive output has fallen short of expectations for a player of her caliber.

For Mist BC to climb out of their slump, Breanna Stewart will need to elevate her scoring and take charge on both ends of the court.

