How to watch today’s New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The electrifying NBA matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder is set to place on April 29, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at Smoothie King Center, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will try to win the series in game four of their Western Conference first-round matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In their most recent match, on April 28, the Thunder easily triumphed over the Pelicans by 106-85. 25-year-old Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played brilliantly and scored 24 points for the Thunder.

Brandon Ingram scored 19 points for the Pelicans one year senior to Alexander.

The Pelicans have a 30-22 record for the same conference opponents. They have the best defensive record in the Western Conference, ranking third, allowing opponents to score only 110.7 points per game and shoot 46.4% from the field.

On the other hand, the Thunder have a strong 36-16 record when playing teams from the Western Conference. They are seventh in the league in getting 15.8 fast break points per game, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with an average of 3.5.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and Tip-off Time

The New Orleans Pelicans will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a highly anticipated NBA matchup on April 29, 2024, at 8:30 pm EDT, at Smoothie King Center, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Date April 29, 2024 Time 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm ET Arena Smoothie King Center Venue New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling NBA matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on NBA TV and FuboTV.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

New Orleans Pelicans Team News

23-year-old power forward Zion Williamson is out from the team's lineup for the upcoming matchup due to his hamstring injury.

Ingram has been a reliable player for the Pelicans, averaging 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

Additionally, shooting guard CJ McCollum has been one of the key players for the Pelicans with an average of 26.2 points per game over the last 10 games.

Oklahoma City Thunder Team News

Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the Thunder's best players. He scores 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and two steals per game.

Another key player for the Thunder, big-man Chet Holmgren, has been a steady contributor, getting 15.2 points per game over the last 10 games.

Head-to-Head Records

