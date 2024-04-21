How to watch today’s PBKS vs GT IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and play start time

Everything you need to know about the IPL game between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans.

The electrifying IPL battle between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) is set to take place on April 21, 2024, at 10:00 am ET, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mullanpur, Mohali, Punjab, India.

This season, Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS), has made a big difference for his team, with an average of 30.4, and a strike rate of 125.26. He's very important because he's always there at the top of the batting order. Dhawan's many years of experience have been very helpful to PBKS, giving it stability and direction.

At the same time, Gujarat Titans (GT) leader Shubman Gill has become one of the best batsmen in the league. Gill is very good with the bat, as shown by his amazing average of 51 and strike rate of 151.78.

His dependability in holding the innings and his ability to speed up the scoring rate have been key to GT's success, making him an important player in their campaign.

This is the second time these two teams face each other this season. The last time they squared off against each other, was on April 04, 2024, the Punjab Kings defeated the Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets.

PBKS vs GT: Date and Play Start Time

Date April 21, 2024 Time 10:00 am ET / 7:00 pm PT Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Location Mullanpur, Mohali, Punjab, India

How to watch PBKS vs GT online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between PBKS and GT online through WillowTV. The best streaming service for watching WillowTV is SlingTV. SlingTV offers two packages that include WillowTV, the Dashkin Flex Pack, and the Desi Binge Plus.

A SlingTV Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is only $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include willowTV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

PBKS vs GT Team News

PBKS Team News

The bowlers and batters for Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been very impressive in their last few games, which has increased their IPL competitiveness.

With an astounding strike rate of 140 in the last 6 matches, Prabhsimran Singh has become a major asset with the bat. His propensity to score runs quickly has given PBKS' innings momentum.

Shikhar Dhawan has also contributed significantly, at an average of 30.4, but has a somewhat lower strike rate of 125.26 in the last 6 matches. For PBKS, his steadiness at the top of the order and experience have been invaluable.

Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran are two of the best bowlers that PBKS has.

Rabada has been good at getting wickets with an economy rate of 8.61 and a good strike rate of 16.9. His ability to produce significant breakthroughs and bowl tight lines has improved PBKS' bowling lineup.

Sam Curran, on the other hand, has also performed admirably with the ball, with a strike rate of 16.9 and an economy rate of 9.55. His all-around abilities have given PBKS' bowling attack variety.

With these guys showing off their skills, PBKS hopes to keep up the momentum and compete for victory in the remaining IPL matches.

GT Team News

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have proven to be a competitive force in the IPL with their recent displays of strength and skill from both their bowlers and batsmen.

Shubman Gill has been a star batsman, with an amazing average of 51 and a phenomenal strike rate of 151.78. His dependability and capacity to quicken the innings have been crucial to GT's achievements.

B Sai Sudharsan, who has been in outstanding form at an amazing average of 37.66 and a potent strike rate of 127.68, is another batter to keep an eye on.

His capacity to lead the inning and drive in fast runs has improved GT's hitting order.

Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan are two of GT's really good bowlers.

Mohit Sharma has been excellent in the last 10 games with an economy rate of 9.55 and a strike rate of 12.11.

His ability to get important wickets at important times has been a key part of GT's bowling attack.

Rashid Khan, on the other hand, has been very good with the ball as well in his last 10 IPL games with an amazing economy rate of 8.44 and a strike rate of 23.4. GT's bowling team is stronger now that he can stop runs and make breakthroughs.

These guys are in excellent shape, and GT appears to be well-prepared to maintain their dominance in the IPL.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last four meetings between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans in the IPL matchups: