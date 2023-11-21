Paraguay vs Colombia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers match between Paraguay and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paraguay will take on Colombia in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Tuesday.

Paraguay will be looking to climb up the table and convert draws into wins. They have just one win in their last five games and have scored just one goal during this period.

Colombia ended a run of three consecutive draws with a win over Brazil in their most recent outing. Gabriel Martinelli scored the opening goal in that game but Luis Diaz's brace in the second half helped Colombia grab all three points.

Paraguay vs Colombia kick-off time

Date: November 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET Venue: Estadio Defensores del Chaco

The game between Paraguay and Colombia will be played at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Paraguay vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fanatiz in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Paraguay team news

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron won't be featuring in this match due to a recent injury.

Additionally, Roberto Rojas received a red card in the last game, leading to his suspension for the upcoming clash.

Following lacklustre performances in the October internationals, the manager has made several changes to the squad, omitting the likes of Hector Villalba, Braian Ojeda, Santiago Arzamendia, and Alberto Espinola.

Paraguay predicted XI: Carlos; Balbuena, G Gomez, Alderete, Espinoza; Villasanti, Cubas, M Rojas; Sanabria, Cardozo, D Gomez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, S. Rojas, Espinola Defenders: G. Gomez, Alonso, Balbuena, R. Rojas, Alderete, Espinoza, Caceres, N. Gimenez Midfielders: Sanchez, Villasanti, Kaku, M. Rojas, Cubas, G. Gimenez, D. Gomez, Sosa, Campuzano, Galarza, Cabellero, Leguizamon Forwards: Cardozo, Sanabria, Avalos, Bareiro

Colombia team news

Colombia are faced with defensive challenges as Santiago Arias, Frank Fabra, and Stefan Medina are all sidelined.

The versatile Juan Cuadrado, who has had limited playing time with Inter Milan this season, is also unavailable, along with attackers Diego Valoyes and Mateo Cassierra.

Jefferson Lerma, who was a substitute against Brazil, might have temporarily lost his starting position to Jorge Carrascal and Kevin Castano after missing the October internationals.

Colombia predicted XI: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Machado; Castano, Carrascal; Uribe, James, Diaz; Borre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Montero, Mier Defenders: Sanchez, Cuesta, Lucumi, Ditta, Mosquera, Arias, Munoz, Machado, Borja Midfielders: Rodriguez, Uribe, Lerma, Castano, Rios, Campaz, Arias, Carrascal, Asprilla Forwards: Diaz, Borre, Sinisterra, Cordoba, Cassierra

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2022 Colombia 2 - 0 Paraguay Friendly November 2021 Colombia 0 - 0 Paraguay World Cup Qualifiers September 2021 Paraguay 1 - 1 Colombia World Cup Qualifiers June 2019 Colombia 1 - 0 Paraguay Copa America October 2017 Colombia 1 - 2 Paraguay World Cup Qualifiers

