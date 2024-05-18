How to watch today's Michigan Panthers vs Memphis Showboats UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UFL match between the Michigan Panthers and the Memphis Showboats, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Michigan Panthers will host the Memphis Showboats to start a thrilling UFL match on May 18, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET.

The Panthers beat the DC Defenders 22–9 during their most recent match. On the other hand, the Showboats lost their last match to the Renegades 47–23.

The Panthers score 21.9 points per game on average, while the Showboats only score 18.4 points per game. But Memphis seems to have a slight edge when it comes to passing yards, with 171.7 yards per game compared to Michigan's 164.1. While the Showboats only manage 61.1 yards per game, the Panthers average 119.6 yards per game, making them the better team on the ground.

Michigan Panthers vs Memphis Showboats: Date and Kick-off Time

The Michigan Panthers will take on the Memphis Showboats in an electrifying UFL matchup on 18 May 2024, at 4:00 pm ET, at Ford Field, in Detroit, Michigan

Date 18 May 2024 Time 4:00 pm ET Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Michigan Panthers vs Memphis Showboats Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the epic UFL game between the Michigan Panthers and the Memphis Showboats on FOX TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Michigan Panthers Team News

Key player Wes Hills has gained 278 rushing yards and five touchdowns in seven games, averaging 3.9 yards per carry.

Simms has been targeted 37 times and has caught 22 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns in 2024's seven games.

Additionally, Matt Colburn II has run for 294 yards, an excellent average of 49.0 yards per carry, and scored two touchdowns.

Memphis Showboats Team News

Key player Davis has 35 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven matches, averaging 51.0 yards per game.

Case Cookus has completed 61.4% of his passes, thrown for 810 yards, and scored six touchdowns while throwing three picks. His average yardage per game is 135.0.

Additionally, Vinny Papale has made a difference by receiving 25 passes for 225 yards and four scores touchdowns in seven games, averaging 32.1 yards per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last meeting between the Michigan Panthers and the Memphis Showboats in a UFL matchup: