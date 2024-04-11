Palmeiras vs Liverpool FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Palmeiras and Liverpool FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

Paulistao champions Palmeiras will aim to record their first win in the 2024 Copa Libertadores when they play host to Liverpool FC at Allianz Parque on Thursday.

Porco started the Copa Libertadores with a 1-1 draw in Argentina against San Lorenzo, while the Uruguayan side drew at home with Independiente del Valle in Matchday One of the continental club competition.

Palmeiras vs Liverpool FC kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT Venue: Allianz Parque

The Copa Libertadores match between Palmeiras and Liverpool FC Montevideo will be played at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Thursday, April 11, in the United States (US).

How to watch Palmeiras vs Liverpool FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between Palmeiras and Liverpool FC Montevideo is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Team news & squads

Palmeiras team news

Forward Dudu is sidelined with an ACL injury. Apart from that, Verdao boss Abel Ferreira does not have any major injury concerns.

However, Real Madrid-bound Endrick may start on the bench along with Ze Rafael on account of knocks picked up in the Santos win.

Palmeiras possible XI: Weverton; Gomez, Murilo, Piquerez; Garcia, Rios, Menino, Paulista; Lopes, Rony, Lazaro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Weverton, Pereira, Lomba, Mateus Defenders: Gomez, Murilo, Luan, Michel, Naves, Piquerez, Vanderlan, Paulista,, Rocha, Mayke, Garcia Midfielders: Moreno, Fabinho, Menino, Rafael, Rios, Veiga, Jhon, Romulo, Guilherme Forwards: Endrick, Rony, Rodrigues, Lazaro, Lopes, Estevao, Lopez

Liverpool FC team news

Liverpool FC gaffer Emiliano Alfaro will miss defender Facundo Perdomo on account of an ACL injury.

Amid the ongoing Uruguayan Primera Division games, Alfaro could revert to a similar line-up from their last Copa Libertadores outing.

Sebastian Lentinelly could start in place of Gaston Guruceaga in goal, while Jean Rosso may get the nod ahead of Ignacio Rodriguez at the back.

Liverpool FC possible XI: Lentinelly; Amaro, Rosso, Martinez, Cayetano, Samudio; Barrios, Lemos, Wasilewsky; L. Rodriguez, Ocampo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lentinelly, Guruceaga, Hornos Defenders: Martinez, I. Rodriguez, De los Santos, Ferrer, Cayetano, Samudio, Bregante, Amaro, Rosso Midfielders: Lemos, D. Rodriguez, Lopez, Barrios, Gonzalez, Wasilewsky, Silva, Nicola Forwards: Ocampo, Vergara, Machado, Soria, L. Rodriguez, Garcia, Trinidad

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Palmeiras and Liverpool FC Montevideo face each other across all competitions.

