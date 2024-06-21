How to watch today's San Diego Padres vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Diego Padres are ready to host the Milwaukee Brewers to open an electrifying MLB action on June 20, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET.

The Padres are 13th in the league in terms of runs scored per game, with an average of 4.44. They also have the best batting average in the big leagues, at .259. With an on-base percentage of .325, they are currently ranked fifth in the league.

The Milwaukee Brewers, on the other hand, have a slightly higher average of 4.84 runs per game, which ranks them seventh in the league. Their batting average is .254, which places them fourth, and their on-base percentage is .330, which positions them third overall.

San Diego Padres vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The San Diego Padres will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 20, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at Petco Park, in San Diego, California.

Date June 20, 2024 Time 9:40 pm ET Venue Petco Park Location San Diego, California

How to watch San Diego Padres vs Milwaukee Brewers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers live on FOX TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

San Diego Padres Team News

INF Xander Bogaerts has been added to the 10-day injured list with a shoulder issue.

RHP Joe Musgrove is ruled out of the team for 15 days because of an elbow injury.

RHP Luis Patiño has been transferred to the 60-day injured list due to his elbow issue.

Milwaukee Brewers Team News

SP Joe Ross is sidelined from the team's action for 15 days due to his back injury.

LHP DL Hall is added to the 60-day injured list due to his knee sprain.

OF Garrett Mitchell has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with a finger issue.

Head-to-head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the San Diego Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB matchups: