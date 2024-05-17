How to watch today's Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks NBA Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA gam between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks are set to face off in the thrilling NBA Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 17, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

As of now, the Knicks have a 3-2 lead over the Pacers in the second round of the Eastern Conference. The New York Knicks intend to eliminate the Indiana Pacers and move on to the next round going into game six.

The Knicks triumphed 121-91 to establish dominance in their previous meeting. With an incredible 44 points, Jalen Brunson led the Knicks' offense, while Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 22 points.

The Pacers have a strong 32-20 record while playing opponents from the Eastern Conference. With an average of 57.9 points, they are the most dominant team in the conference in the paint, with Siakam leading the way with 13.1 points.

The Knicks, meanwhile, have demonstrated their strength by going 35-17 against teams in the Eastern Conference. However, they are 22–26 when opposing teams with a winning record.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks is set to place on May 17, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date May 17 2024 Time 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks live on ESPN TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Team News

Indiana Pacers Team News

Bennedict Mathurin is out for the rest of the season due to his shoulder surgery.

Siakam has been playing well for the Pacers, averaging 21.7 points, 7.1 boards, and 4.3 assists per game.

Tyrese Haliburton has been averaging 19.5 points and 8.2 assists in his last 10 games.

New York Knicks Team News

Mitchell Robinson has been out with a stress injury to his left ankle, which means he will have to be evaluated again in six to eight weeks.

Julius Randle is out due to surgery on a dislocated shoulder.

SF Bojan Bogdanovic is out after having wrist and ankle surgeries.

OG Anunoby is also out due to a hamstring injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks in the NBA matchups: