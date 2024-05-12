How to watch today's Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks NBA Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA match between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks are set to face off in the electrifying NBA Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 12, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Knicks are up 2-1 in the Eastern Conference second-round series.

The Pacers triumphed over the Knicks by 111-106 in their last meetup in this Conference Semifinals series, on May 12, 2024.

The Knicks are ranked second in the Eastern Conference, with a brilliant record of 50 wins and 32 losses. They average 112.8 points and 45.2 rebounds per game, which ranks them 19th and 5th in the standings, respectively.

The Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, have a good overall record of 47 wins and 35 losses, placing them 6th in the Eastern Conference. They average 123.3 points and 41.5 rebounds per game, which ranks them at the top and 28th in the standings, respectively.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: Date and Tip-off Time

The Indiana Pacers will take on the New York Knicks in a high-voltage NBA matchup on May 12, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, IN, USA.

Date May 12, 2024 Time 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, IN

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the live actions of this NBA matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks live on ABC TV Network and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Team News

Indiana Pacers Team News

30-year-old Pascal Siakam has been consistent for the Pacers by scoring 21.7 points, grabbing 7.1 rebounds, and giving out 4.3 assists per game on average.

Tyrese Haliburton, another key player, has demonstrated his skills by scoring 20.1 points per game for the Pacers, grabbing 3.9 boards, and with an impressive 10.9 assists.

With an average of 2.8 three-pointers made per game, Haliburton is the one for the Pacers who makes the most of those shots.

New York Knicks Team News

Jalen Brunson, the Knicks' main offensive force, scores an impressive 28.7 points per game and gives an impressive 6.7 assists per game, making him the team's leader in both categories.

Josh Hart regularly contributes to the team's success this season, averaging 9.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 8.3 rebounds per game.

DiVincenzo steals 1.3 balls per game, which helps the Knicks' defense, and Isaiah Hartenstein blocks 1.1 balls per game, which is very important for protecting the basket.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks, in the NBA matchups: