How to watch today's Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Indiana Pacers are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks in an electrifying NBA matchup on May 02, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana Pacers are ahead 3-2 in this series against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers aim to seal the series by winning Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first-round over the Bucks.
In their last meetup, the Milwaukee Bucks clinched victory by 115-92 over the Pacers, on May 01, 2024.
Indiana is currently in first place in the Eastern Conference with a stellar 32-20 record in conference games, as of writing this. They score an astounding average of 123.3 points per game and have a 50.7% shooting efficiency.
The Bucks, however, with a 10-7 record against Central Division opponents, have demonstrated their ability to control turnovers, going 23-9 with an average of 12.4 turnovers per game in these situations.
Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and Tip-off Time
The epic NBA clash between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks is set to place on May 02, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
|Date
|May 02, 2024
|Time
|6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT
|Arena
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Location
|Indianapolis, Indiana
How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can enjoy this NBA matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks live by tuning into TV Channel - TNT, and Streaming Platform - MAX.
Local fans can tune in to BSI and BSWI to watch the NBA match between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks.
Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Team News
Indiana Pacers Team News
Shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin is sidelined due to season ending shoulder surgery.
Milwaukee Bucks Team News
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 29, is out of the team because of his calf injury.
Damian Lillard is also out of the team's lineup due to his Achilles problem.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|May 01 2024
|Pacers 92-115 Bucks
|April 29 2024
|Bucks 113-126 Pacers
|April 27 2024
|Bucks 118-121 Pacers
|April 24 2024
|Pacers 125-108 Bucks
|April 22 2024
|Pacers 94-109 Bucks