How to watch today's Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA Game 6: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA match between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The Indiana Pacers are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks in an electrifying NBA matchup on May 02, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana Pacers are ahead 3-2 in this series against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers aim to seal the series by winning Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first-round over the Bucks.

In their last meetup, the Milwaukee Bucks clinched victory by 115-92 over the Pacers, on May 01, 2024.

Indiana is currently in first place in the Eastern Conference with a stellar 32-20 record in conference games, as of writing this. They score an astounding average of 123.3 points per game and have a 50.7% shooting efficiency.

The Bucks, however, with a 10-7 record against Central Division opponents, have demonstrated their ability to control turnovers, going 23-9 with an average of 12.4 turnovers per game in these situations.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA clash between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks is set to place on May 02, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date May 02, 2024 Time 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT Arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can enjoy this NBA matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks live by tuning into TV Channel - TNT, and Streaming Platform - MAX.

Local fans can tune in to BSI and BSWI to watch the NBA match between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks Team News

Indiana Pacers Team News

Shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin is sidelined due to season ending shoulder surgery.

Milwaukee Bucks Team News

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 29, is out of the team because of his calf injury.

Damian Lillard is also out of the team's lineup due to his Achilles problem.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA matchups: