How to watch today's Denver Outlaws vs Maryland Whipsnakes Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Denver Outlaws and the Maryland Whipsnakes, as well as start time and team news.

The Denver Outlaws are set to host the Maryland Whipsnakes to start a thrilling Premier League Lacrosse battle on August 09, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Colorado Outlaws are meeting the Maryland Whipsnakes in a game that is crucial to both team's hopes of making the playoffs. There is still a chance for the Whipsnakes to win the Eastern Conference and get a bye to the playoffs. To make sure they make it, they need to beat the Outlaws easily in their last regular season game and also hope to beat the New York Atlas and the Boston Cannons.

Conversely, in a close battle for first place in the Western Conference, the Outlaws and the Utah Archers are tied. They would have a much better chance of getting a bye if they won both games this weekend. The Whipsnakes, on the other hand, are back and ready to fight.

Denver Outlaws vs Maryland Whipsnakes: Date and Start Time

The Denver Outlaws will take on the Maryland Whipsnakes in an epic Premier League Lacrosse battle on August 09, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Peter Barton Stadium, in Denver, Colorado.

Date August 09, 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Peter Barton Stadium Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Outlaws vs Maryland Whipsnakes Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Denver Outlaws and the Maryland Whipsnakes live on ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Denver Outlaws vs Maryland Whipsnakes Team News

Denver Outlaws Team News

Brennan O'Neill has 14 goals and 8 helpers in 7 games, totaling 26 points.

Owen McElroy has contributed a big goal difference, making 73 saves in 6 games and saving 53% of shots.

Luke Wierman has done great at faceoffs, winning half of his 179 tries and grabbing 47 ground balls in 7 games.

Maryland Whipsnakes Team News

Zed Williams serves as a key scoring player. He has scored 24 goals and set up 3 others for 29 points in 9 games.

Brendan Krebs has done excellent work in goal, making 113 stops in 9 games, good for a 53% save rate.

Joseph Nardella has done great in faceoffs, winning 68% of the 217 times he has tried and got 87 groundballs during 8 games.