How to watch today’s Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NBA match between the Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks is set to take place on April 14, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET.

Orlando is aiming to end a three-game losing streak when they host Milwaukee.

The Magic have a 31–20 record against teams from the Eastern Conference. They score an average of 110.4 points per game and beat their opponents by 1.7 points per game.

On the other hand, the Bucks have a 34–17 record in conference matches and average 12.3 turnovers per game. They are 23–9 when they create fewer turnovers than their opponents.

Orlando averages 110.4 points per game, while Milwaukee gives up 116.4 points per game. Milwaukee makes 14.3 three-pointers per game, which is 2.7 more than the 11.6 that Orlando allows them to make.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams have faced each other. The last time was on April 11, and Bobby Portis scored 30 points to help Milwaukee win 117–99.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and Tip-off Time

Date 14 April 2024 Tip-off Time 1:00 PM ET Arena Kia Center Location Orlando, FL, USA

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch the action between the Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass.

Additionally, fans can enjoy this game on Bally Sports Floria, Bally Sports WI and fans can listen to this on SiriusXM, WYGM 96.9FM OR 740AM, also tune into ESPN 9405 FM.

Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks Team News

Orlando Magic Team News

Wendell Carter Jr. is listed as a game-time decision (GTD), which leaves them with some uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero continues to do outstanding work for the Magic. He averages 22.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, which shows how well-rounded he is and how important he is to the team's strategy.

Cole Anthony has also been impressive, especially from beyond the arc. In the last 10 games, he has made an average of 2.1 3-pointers, which has helped the team score a lot.

To end their current losing streak, the Magic will need contributions from all players, particularly if Carter Jr. is absent.

Milwaukee Bucks Team News

A key player for Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo is out with a leg injury, which could have a major impact on both ends of the court.

Furthermore, both AJ Green and Jaylin Galloway are unavailable due to ankle injuries, which reduces the team's strength.

Another important player, Damian Lillard, is also out with an adductor injury.

The team's toughness and strength will likely be placed to the test as they go through this tough stretch without some of their star players.

Head-to-Head Records

