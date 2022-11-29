Onana set to leave Qatar and return to Cameroon after shock suspension from World Cup squad

Andre Onana’s World Cup is over, with the Cameroon goalkeeper reportedly preparing to head home after being unceremoniously dropped.

Inter star dropped for Serbia game

Has clashed with national coach Song

Preparing to leave Indomitable Lions camp

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Inter shot-stopper played the full 90 minutes for his country in their Qatar 2022 opener against Switzerland, but was left out of the matchday squad for the meeting with Serbia on Monday. With Onana reportedly clashing with national team coach Rigobert Song, leaving him with no way back into the Indomitable Lions’ fold, the 26-year-old is said to have taken the decision that he will return to Africa.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that Onana has already packed his bags and headed to the airport after seeing it confirmed by the Cameroonian FA that he has been temporarily suspended from first-team affairs.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Song told reporters after the thrilling 3-3 draw with Serbia that his established No.1 would have to “respect the rules” in order to earn a reprieve, but that appears unlikely to come in the Middle East as those concerned prepare to head in different directions. In a statement on social media, Onana said: "I always behaved in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner. I have put all my efforts into finding solutions to a situation that a footballer often experiences, but there has been no will on the other side."

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Cameroon have one more Group G fixture against tournament favourites Brazil to take in on Friday before their collective 2022 World Cup fate is determined, with having only taken one point from two games so far.