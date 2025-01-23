How to watch today's Ohio State Buckeyes vs Maryland Terrapins NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ohio State vs Maryland NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Maryland Terrapins (16-2) are set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (17-1) in Columbus, riding a six-game road winning streak.

The Buckeyes are coming off their first loss of the season, a hard-fought 62-59 defeat at the hands of Penn State on Sunday. Despite the setback, Ohio State has impressive victories over then-No. 21 Illinois and then-No. 25 Michigan to bolster their resume.

Meanwhile, Maryland is navigating a grueling stretch of six out of seven games against AP Top 25 teams, a challenge no other team in the nation currently faces. The Terrapins excel in several key areas, ranking No. 4 nationally in rebounding margin (+12.2), No. 2 in free throws made per game (17.89), and No. 15 in scoring offense with 82.2 points per contest.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Maryland Terrapins: Date and tip-off time

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Thursday, January 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Value City Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Maryland Terrapins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on:

TV Channel: BTN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Ohio State Buckeyes vs Maryland Terrapins play-by-play commentary on radio

Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key performers

Cotie McMahon and Chance Gray spearheaded Ohio State's offense in their last outing, combining for 37 points and sinking seven three-pointers between them. Jaloni Cambridge was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday for the second consecutive week, thanks to her outstanding performance in the Buckeyes’ 69-60 road victory over Wisconsin. She poured in 27 points, grabbed a career-high eight rebounds, and dished out four assists while shooting an efficient 11-of-16 from the field. Notably, Cambridge scored the Buckeyes’ first 13 points of the second quarter.

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

On Maryland's side, Shyanne Sellers earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors after a standout showing in the Terps’ victory over No. 24 Minnesota. Sellers dropped a season-high 27 points, pulled down nine rebounds, and added seven assists, earning her fourth career weekly honor. Kaylene Smikle continues her consistent scoring streak, having posted double-digit points in 17 consecutive games.

In the rebounding department, Saylor Poffenbarger ranks No. 18 nationally and No. 3 in the Big Ten with 7.4 defensive rebounds per game. She’s also sixth in the conference in total rebounds, averaging 8.9 per game. Christina Dalce is another force on the boards, ranking No. 21 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten with 4.1 offensive rebounds per game.