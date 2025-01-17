How to watch today's Ohio State Buckeyes vs Indiana Hoosiers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ohio State vs Indiana NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Big Ten rivals collide as the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7) host the Indiana Hoosiers (13-5) at Value City Arena on Friday, January 17, 2025, with tip-off set for 8:00 PM ET.

The Hoosiers come into this matchup after a tough 94-69 defeat at the hands of Illinois. Indiana found themselves in a massive hole at halftime, trailing 60-32, but managed to show some fight in the second half, outscoring the Illini 37-34. Despite their efforts, the Hoosiers could only muster 38.5% shooting from the field, 22.2% from beyond the arc, and 83.3% from the charity stripe.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes narrowly fell to Wisconsin in their last outing, losing 70-68. Ohio State had a sluggish start, trailing 37-20 at the break, but mounted a spirited comeback in the second half, outscoring the Badgers 48-33. The Buckeyes ended the game shooting 42.4% from the floor, 29.4% from three-point land, and 86.7% from the free-throw line.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Indiana Hoosiers: Date and tip-off time

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Friday, January 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Value City Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Indiana Hoosiers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers on:

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Ohio State Buckeyes vs Indiana Hoosiers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key performers

For the Buckeyes, Bruce Thornton led the charge in their loss to Wisconsin, scoring 21 points. Thornton, a 6'2 junior, is Ohio State's top scorer and primary playmaker, averaging 17.4 points and 4.4 assists per game. A starter at point guard since his freshman year, Thornton has been in great form recently, scoring at least 18 points in each of his last three games. He is also a capable shooter, having knocked down 29 triples this season. Ohio State’s most consistent outside threat is John Mobley Jr., a sharpshooting 6'1 freshman who leads the team with 37 made three-pointers on an impressive 43.0% accuracy. Mobley contributes 11.9 points per game. Anchoring the frontcourt is Devin Royal, a 6'6 sophomore who leads the team with 7.4 rebounds per game while adding 13.8 points, primarily scoring in the paint.

Indiana Hoosiers team news & key performers

Indiana was paced by Oumar Ballo, who posted a dominant double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds in the loss to Illinois. Ballo, a towering 7'0, 265-pound center, is Indiana's leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 14.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. A transfer from Arizona, Ballo has been a force in the paint during his final year of eligibility, recording double-doubles in four of his last five outings, including a stellar 25-point, 13-rebound effort in a win over Penn State. Sharing the scoring lead with Ballo is Malik Reneau, a 6'9, 230-pound junior who also averages 14.1 points per game and dominates in the post. Neither Ballo nor Reneau rely on perimeter shooting, preferring to do their damage in the paint. Providing a perimeter threat is Mackenzie Mgbako, a versatile 6'9 sophomore who has hit 28 three-pointers this season at a 36.4% clip. Mgbako contributes 12.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.